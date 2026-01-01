Trump administration scales back proposed tariffs on Italian pasta makers following review

The U.S. is backing off proposed tariffs that threatened to deal a major blow to Italy's pasta industry, reducing duties on several leading producers.

After an investigation into allegations that Italian pasta was being sold in the U.S. at unfairly low prices, officials found exporters had addressed many concerns, prompting a rollback of proposed tariffs on 13 companies, a U.S. Department of Commerce official told Reuters.

"[Our] post-preliminary analysis indicates that Italian pasta makers have addressed many of Commerce’s concerns raised in the preliminary determination," the official said. "Commerce will continue to engage with interested parties to take into account all information before issuing the final determination."

Pasta maker La Molisana’s proposed tariff was cut to 2.26%, while fellow producer Garofalo’s was lowered to 13.98%, according to Reuters.

The remaining 11 pasta makers — Agritalia, Aldino, Antiche Tradizioni di Gragnano, Barilla, Gruppo Milo, Pastificio Artigiano Cav. Giuseppe Cocco, Pastificio Chiavenna, Pastificio Liguori, Pastificio Sgambaro, Pastificio Tamma and Rummo now face a 9.09% tariff, the New York Post reported.

The U.S. had previously proposed duties of up to 92% on Italian pasta makers, on top of a 15% tariff applied to most European Union imports, Reuters reported.

Several companies warned at the time that the proposed tariff increases could effectively shut them out of the U.S. market, which is worth nearly $800 million to Italian pasta exporters, according to Reuters and The Wall Street Journal.

Italy’s foreign ministry said the revised calculations reflect U.S. officials’ recognition of the companies’ "constructive willingness to cooperate."

The final rates are expected to be announced March 12, though it could be extended by up to 60 days, according to Reuters.

The U.S. Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.