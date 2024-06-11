Tiana's Bayou Adventure opens at Disney World, replacing Splash Mountain, as park bows to social pressure

Disney World's latest attraction, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, opened Friday to the public after the Florida theme park bowed to criticisms that the former Splash Mountain ride promoted "racial stereotypes" of the post-Civil War South.

The new attraction, inspired by the 2009 movie "The Princess and the Frog" and its heroine, Tiana, largely follows the plume ride format at the Orlando park, replacing Splash Mountain.

Splash Mountain's fate was announced by Disney officials four years ago. The ride was based on Br'er Rabbit's adventures in the 1946 Disney musical film "Song of the South," which has been criticized for its portrayal of African Americans and plantation life during Reconstruction.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said the former theme was "just not appropriate in today's world."

"I’ve felt, as long as I’ve been CEO, that 'Song of the South' was — even with a disclaimer — was just not appropriate in today’s world," Iger said during a March 2020 shareholders meeting.

The spotlight on the Disney World ride heightened in 2019 during the nationwide protests over the murder of George Floyd.

‘A deserved place’

In 2019, a petition with more than 21,000 online signatures called upon Disney to "re-theme Splash Mountain. " Fans of the change cited a need for more diversity and representation in the parks.

"Disney parks should be a home for all to enjoy, regardless of race, age, whatever your background may be," one person wrote. "Tiana could be one of the first princesses with a thrill ride, as well as giving her a much deserved place in the parks."

"Splash Mountain is an iconic ride at Magic Kingdom, loved by millions of fans all over the world for over 30 years," a petition to save the ride, which garnered over 93,000 signatures, said. "Re-theming such an iconic ride would erode the nostalgia that lives in Disney World and take away a little bit of the magic."

Splash Mountain formally closed Jan. 23, 2023.

New chapter

Disney World said in a press release that guests of Tiana's Bayou Adventure will be taken on a journey inspired by the story and characters from "The Princess and the Frog," picking up after the final kiss in the film in 1966 New Orleans.

"On the way, we're meeting critters who are going to help us along the way capture the essence of the music in the attraction," Disney World Ambassador Shannon Smith-Conrad said of the revamped ride. "So, we have critters scattered all throughout. We're listening for different sounds now, and we still have some familiar faces, like Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, Mama Odie and, of course, the jazz-loving gator, Louis."

At the ride's finale, all the musicians come together to perform a brand new song, "Special Spice," featuring the talents of PJ Morton, Terence Blanchard and Anika Noni Rose.

"You'll be singing it when you're done with the attraction," Smith noted.

Disneyland Park in California is also getting its own version of Tiana's Bayou Adventure later this year, although an exact opening date has not yet been announced.