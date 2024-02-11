Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce-themed candles at Wisconsin business spark protest: 'Sacrilege'

A small business in Wisconsin sparked protests on Saturday after selling prayer candles featuring Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce that a concerned group felt was making a mockery of Jesus and Mary.

The Whitefish Bay business, Mixed Bag MKE, celebrated "Swiftie Super Bowl Eve Party" on Saturday, Feb. 10, a day before the big game, by selling products to commemorate the Super Bowl, but was met with some controversy over the items being sold.

The group gathered outside the store with signs mentioning love for God, as well as "blasphemy" and "sacrilege."

The business also posted several direct messages they received from upset customers on their Facebook page.

TRUMP CREDITS HIMSELF FOR MAKING TAYLOR SWIFT 'SO MUCH MONEY,' CLAIMS BIDEN 'DIDN'T DO ANYTHING FOR TAYLOR'

"I just learned of your disgusting celebrity ‘prayer candles.’ Depicting immoral celebrities instead of Our Lord Jesus Christ and His Holy Mother. How low can you go?," one message read.

"Please stop selling the blasphemous candles with celebrities!!! I truly take offense by mocking my faith!," another message read.

The company didn't let the messages or the protest stop them from selling the candles.

ADELE TELLS TAYLOR SWIFT HATERS TO 'GET A F---ING LIFE,' ADDS THAT SHE'S MADE FOOTBALL 'MORE ENJOYABLE'

"If you’re part of this group, and you see this, please know you aren’t changing anything by this harassment. I will still sell these candles and I don’t care if you think it’s sacrilegious," the business wrote.

Despite all the uproar, the store posted it had one of its busiest days ever, sharing a picture of nearly empty shelves that once held the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce candles after less than two hours of opening.

The business added that they also raised $360 for Street Angels – a Milwaukee homeless outreach organization.

"You guys turned out and it was amazing! Thank you so so so so much for the support, and for helping raise $360 for Street Angels. I’m cleaned out of any and all Taylor Swift merch but I’ll be getting more in the next week or so if you missed out. Thanks again for being awesome!," the business posted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the website, they also sell other high profile celebrity-themed candles, including Keanu Reeves, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, actor Ryan Gosling, late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, along with many others.

FOX Business reached out to Mixed Bag MKE for comment.