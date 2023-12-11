Panda Express customer allegedly attacks employee over food quality

A Missouri man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed a Panda Express employee and punched another worker over the quality of his food.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. Dec. 6 at a Richmond Heights restaurant location, police told local media outlets.

Phillip Person, 33, reportedly was unhappy with his food and wanted a refund, then allegedly attacked two employees by stabbing one in the lower back and punching a second in the head, according to KSDK.

The suspect left the restaurant in a work truck prior to police finding and arresting him, the local station reported. Police said they found the knife Person allegedly used when they arrested him.

The manager of the Panda Express told the media outlet that Person had already eaten half of his food and did not have a receipt when he demanded a refund, called him and other workers names, and threatened to shoot them. The manager, who did not provide his name to the local station, said Person left after Panda Express replaced his food, but then came back and threw it at them.

Person allegedly attacked workers after they took him outside.

Restaurant employees replaced the food, but Person allegedly left and came back before he threw it in their face. The attack happened when Person was escorted out of the restaurant, the manager said.

The employee stabbed was taken to a hospital and later released, FOX 2 said.

The Panda Express corporate office did not immediately respond to a Fox Business request for comment, but told KSDK in a statement that the "health and safety of our associates and guests is our top priority," and that they "are grateful for the quick action of law enforcement and first responders[.]" They added that the workers who were injured "are on the path to recovery."

Person faces felony assault and weapons charges, according to local affiliate FOX 2. Investigators say a knife was taken into evidence.