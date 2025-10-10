Iconic 169-year-old retailer to shutter 36 locations

The Orvis Company, one of the nation’s oldest outdoor retailers, plans to close more than two dozen stores by 2026 as part of a broader effort to shrink its retail footprint and streamline operations in response to rising tariffs.

Orvis President Simon Perkins said in a statement that 31 stores and five outlets will shutter as the company enters a "new chapter" aimed at a "more focused retail store portfolio" and leveraging its retail partners that sell its products.

Orvis works with more than 550 domestic independent dealers and several national outdoor retailers. The company's roots date back to 1856 and its headquarters remains in Sunderland, Vermont.

"Like many in retail, Orvis’ business model faced a sizable shift with the introduction of an unprecedented tariff landscape," Perkins said, noting that in order for the company to "ensure a durable brand and model for decades to come, we are focusing on our core strengths and making the difficult but necessary decision to rescale the business by tightening our assortment and reducing our corporate store footprint."

Perkins said this effort to streamline operations is more than just focusing on its products.

"It’s about ensuring Orvis continues to lead in innovation, serve our angling and upland communities, and protect the wild places we love."

The company will also invest in areas where it sees potential, such as gear, apparel, outdoor experiences, and conservation efforts, while phasing out older products.

As part of this transition, Perkins said Orvis will offer special savings on "Last Release" styles that will not return once they are gone, along with substantial savings at closing store locations.

Orvis is far from the only company forced to become leaner in the face of tariffs. Macy's, which has been in the midst of closing underperforming stores to try and boost profitability as it faces cost pressures including tariffs. Macy's executives said on its earnings call last month that it had to pay steep tariffs, as high as 145%, on certain imported items.