California fertility clinic is giving away $20K in IVF services to 'those in need'

A California fertility provider is giving the gift of potential motherhood to three lucky women.

HRC Fertility, to commemorate its 35th anniversary, has announced an IVF treatment giveaway.

The first-place winner will receive $20,000 worth of fertility services, including in-vitro fertilization .

IVF (in-vitro fertilization) is a complex procedure in which a woman’s eggs are combined with sperm in a lab setting to create embryos, which are then transferred into the uterus in an attempt to create a pregnancy .

The second-place winner will be gifted with an egg-freezing cycle, including one year of egg storage.

The third-place winner will receive a family photo shoot or video shoot.

The three winners will be randomly selected and announced on New Year’s Day.

To enter, people can "like" HRC Fertility on Instagram and Facebook, tag a friend who might be interested in the contest — and complete a form on the company’s website.

"We are incredibly excited about the IVF giveaway aimed at giving back to the larger community, extending a helping hand to a deserving individual or couple facing fertility challenges," Dr. Sasha Hakman, a board-certified reproductive endocrinologist at HRC Fertility in Los Angeles, told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement.

"This initiative reflects our deep-rooted values of compassion and accessibility, reinforcing HRC’s organizational mission to make assisted reproductive technologies available to those in need."

The contest comes on the heels of the company’s special egg-freezing packages, which are available for $3,500 — compared to the average cost of $10,000-$20,000, according to a company press release.

"As a fertility specialist and a new mom, I always say that preserving my fertility was the best investment I ever made," Hakman said.

"With the current egg freezing package, I have had so many patients tell me that they otherwise would never have been able to afford to freeze their eggs, and this has offered them much-needed hope for the future family they desire."

HRC Fertility has 10 locations across Southern California.

It was recently recognized on Newsweek's America's Best Fertility Clinics 2023 list.

Between 2016 and 2021 alone, HRC has facilitated the delivery of 8,476 successful live births, 10,868 inseminations and 18,905 embryo transfers, the press release noted.

The total cost of IVF in the U.S. averages between $15,000 and $20,000 for each round.

Most women have to undergo two or three rounds of IVF before conceiving, according to the International Fertility Group's website.