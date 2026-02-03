McDonald's offers free McNugget caviar kits for Valentine's Day celebration

McDonald’s is launching a limited-edition giveaway ahead of Valentine’s Day that pairs one of its most recognizable menu items with a traditionally high-end product: caviar.

The fast-food chain announced Monday in a release that it will offer McNugget Caviar kits through an online-only drop at McNuggetCaviar.com.

The kits will be available free of charge while supplies last and will not be sold in McDonald’s restaurants.

The promotion marks McDonald’s first collaboration with Paramount Caviar, a U.S.-based caviar supplier known for serving Michelin-starred restaurants and luxury hotels, the company said in a press release.

Each kit includes a 1-ounce tin of Baerii Sturgeon caviar labeled as McNugget Caviar, a $25 Arch Card redeemable toward Chicken McNuggets, crème fraîche and a Mother-of-Pearl caviar spoon.

McDonald’s did not say how many kits will be available but said quantities are limited and expected to go quickly once the drop opens at 11 a.m. ET on Feb. 10.

Paramount Caviar, founded in 1991, has built its reputation on sustainably sourced caviar and has expanded from the professional culinary market to direct-to-consumer offerings, according to the company.

"The crispy, golden goodness of our signature McNuggets and the salty, savory, black pearls of Paramount’s Baerii Sturgeon caviar make for a true match made in heaven for the special occasions in life," the press release stated.

"McNugget® Caviar was created because of our customers," a McDonald’s spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business.

"They’ve been pairing Chicken McNuggets with caviar long before we made it official," they continued. "We know our fans want to enjoy elevated experiences without the price tag, so we want to treat them to something special — completely on us."