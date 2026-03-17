Steak ’n Shake shakes up popular 'Patriot Milkshake' with new, edible twist available only in 2026

Steak ‘n Shake is shaking up its "Patriot Milkshake" with a new, chocolate twist.

The milkshake will now be served with a dark chocolate Statue of Liberty, the company announced on Monday.

"Patriot Milkshake now comes with [a] Statue of Liberty. Yes fans, it’s dark chocolate," the company wrote in a post on X.

The milkshake, which debuted in December, is still priced at $2.50 and will be for the rest of the year, according to the post. The chain previously announced the shake would be available through January.

STEAK 'N SHAKE PLEDGES $1K CONTRIBUTIONS TO TRUMP ACCOUNTS FOR EMPLOYEES' CHILDREN

The company announcement included a photo of the milkshake, which features its classic red, white and blue sprinkles, an American flag on a toothpick and a dark chocolate Lady Liberty atop whipped cream.

The franchise first announced the milkshake in December as an early nod to America’s 250th anniversary, which will be celebrated in July, according to the company.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BH BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. 304.94 +5.17 +1.72%

"Steak n Shake is getting a head start on America's 250th anniversary of its founding," the company said in an X post in 2025.

The announcement garnered positive feedback on social media, with one X users writing, "This is what [w]inning looks like."

STEAK ’N SHAKE TOUTS $2.50 ‘PATRIOT MILKSHAKE’ TO HONOR AMERICA'S SEMIQUINCENTENNIAL

Alex Bruesewitz, a political consultant and Trump advisor, also reposted the announcement, heralding the addition.

"[Steak 'n Shake] continues to prove that they are the best fast food chain in America," Bruesewitz wrote in the post.

FOX Business previously reported that this promotion came as other fast food chains were taking different approaches to dealing with pricing and mounting cost pressures.

FAST FOOD CHAIN SAYS THEY’VE ‘RFK’D’ THEIR FRIES, OPTING FOR HEALTHIER COOKING ALTERNATIVE

Some chains, such as Jack in the Box, decided to close locations as part of a "broader turnaround plan."

Other chains, such as Cava, advised against discounting with their CEO, Brett Schulman, telling FOX Business that "you can’t discount your way to prosperity."

The company recently made headlines for launching their 100% beef tallow tots, becoming the only restaurant to serve the side dish.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

This comes after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continues to hammer the food industry to provide healthier options for consumers as part of the "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) movement.

Steak ‘n Shake did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.