New York City Palestinian restaurant menu sparks outrage: 'It has nothing to do with violence'

A Palestinian restaurant owner in New York City was met with death threats instead of praise after opening his newest location, where the seafood section of its menu is called "From the River to the Sea."

"It means nothing and has nothing to do with violence. It's a simple call for an end to the occupation and freedom for Palestinians. Not to be treated like animals, yet to be treated with human dignity and fairness," Ayat restaurant owner Abdul Elenani told Fox News Digital.

Elenani and Ayat Masoud opened the newest location of their restaurant, Ayat, earlier this month in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn.

Elenani told Fox News Digital that he had originally picked the slogan on the seafood portion of the menu as a "pun" and not one of violence or hate. He said it has been a slogan used on his menu since opening back in 2020.

"That slogan within our communities has always been defined as a calling for peace and equality for Palestinian people in their country," Elenani told Fox News Digital on Thursday. "And after Oct. 7, it was interpreted to be a way to kill, exile, murder, do whatever to all the Jewish people, which is totally nowhere near our definition. It’s been driving me crazy."

Elenani said he and his wife have received over 50 hateful, malicious, and threatening messages, but thankfully, the police have already arrested three people responsible for the threats.

"Somebody emailed our page saying, ‘Us Jews will annihilate you. Palestine does not exist. From the river to the sea will be 100 percent Israel. Palestinians need to be killed,'" Elenani said.

Elenani said he is a proud first-time father and is disgusted that his wife doesn't feel safe leaving the house, and that she even has to have her Uber driver walk her to the door when she leaves their home.

Elenani said he does not support any kind of violence in the region and claims he's not aligned with the "evil" mentalities of protesters on either side of the conflict who are calling for violence.

"Israel needs to stay there. The name ‘Israel’ needs to be there. ‘Palestine’ also needs to be there. It’s a peaceful two-state solution," Elenani said. "Number one is that I will always mention the occupation of the Palestinian people. And number two is that we will always advocate for peace."

Elenani added that just to please some Jewish customers who support his business, they have even talked about removing the slogan.

"I have friends from all walks of life, beliefs, ethnicities. My friends are Israeli, I have two Jewish workers in one of my restaurants, I'm friends with a rabbi, I have many Jewish customers and do business with all kinds of people. We do not hate Jewish people, in fact, it's the exact opposite," Elenani said.

According to the company's website, Ayat has five other locations, in Bay Ridge and Industry City, Brooklyn, the East Village and Staten Island, and in Allentown, Pennsylvania.