McDonald's E.Coli outbreak linked to California farm, FDA investigating

The McDonald's E. Coli bacterial outbreak has been linked to a farm in California and will be investigated by the FDA, per reports.



Taylor Farms, based in Salinas, California, is a subsidiary of U.S. Foods and supplies McDonald's with its slivered onions used in its popular Quarter Pounder burger.



MCDONALD'S HIT WITH FIRST LAWSUIT OVER E. COLI OUTBREAK



A statement provided from a spokesperson Taylor Farms to KSBW said, "We test both raw and finished products for pathogens and have found no traces of E. coli. We have never seen E. coliO157:H7 associated with onions in the past."

"Out of an abundance of caution, Taylor Farms Colorado removed yellow onions from the market produced out of our Colorado facility. We continue to work closely with FDA and CDC during this ongoing investigation. Our priority is the health and wellness of our customers and consumers and the safety and quality of our products."

While Taylor Farms' headquarters are in Salinas, they also have several facilities across the country, including one in Colorado Springs.



The CDC recently announced that 49 people had been affected thus far from the outbreak, with one fatality in an "older person in Colorado." 26 who were affected are in Colorado, and 9 are in Nebraska.



MCDONALD'S SAYS BEEF UNLIKELY BUT NOT RULED OUT AS POTENTIAL SOURCE OF E. COLI OUTBREAK



Ten people are currently hospitalized in connection to the outbreak. One ten-year-old has been hospitalized with hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, per the CDC.



According to reporting from KSBW, Taylor Farms issued a recall for their slivered onions and several other products, including:

Taylor Farms 30-pound bags of jumbo peeled yellow onions in a pillow pack. Batch codes: TFC278, TFC281, TFC282, TFC283, TFC284, TFC285, TFC288, TFC289, TFC290 andTFC292

Cross Valley Farms 4/5 pound bags of diced 3/8 yellow onions. Batch codes: TFC277, TFC278, TFC281, TFC282, TFC283, TFC284, TFC285, TFC288, TFC289, TFC291 and TFC292

Taylor Farms 5-pound bags of diced yellow onions. Batch Codes: TFC278, TFC281, TFC283, TFC285, TFC288, TFC290 and TFC292