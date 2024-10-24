Expand / Collapse search
McDonald's E.Coli outbreak linked to California farm, FDA investigating

49 people have been recorded thus far by the CDC as having been affected by the E. Coli outbreak

CDC links McDonald's quarter pounders to E. coli outbreak

The McDonald's E. Coli bacterial outbreak has been linked to a farm in California and will be investigated by the FDA, per reports.

Taylor Farms, based in Salinas, California, is a subsidiary of U.S. Foods and supplies McDonald's with its slivered onions used in its popular Quarter Pounder burger.

MCDONALD'S HIT WITH FIRST LAWSUIT OVER E. COLI OUTBREAK

A statement provided from a spokesperson Taylor Farms to KSBW said, "We test both raw and finished products for pathogens and have found no traces of E. coli. We have never seen E. coliO157:H7 associated with onions in the past."





"Out of an abundance of caution, Taylor Farms Colorado removed yellow onions from the market produced out of our Colorado facility. We continue to work closely with FDA and CDC during this ongoing investigation. Our priority is the health and wellness of our customers and consumers and the safety and quality of our products."

McDonalds quarter pounder hamburger

EFFINGHAM, IL - MARCH 30: A Quarter Pounder hamburger is served at a McDonalds restaurant on March 30, 2017 in Effingham, Illinois. McDonalds announced today that it will start making the burger with fresh beef patties instead of the frozen beef that

While Taylor Farms' headquarters are in Salinas, they also have several facilities across the country, including one in Colorado Springs.

The CDC recently announced that 49 people had been affected thus far from the outbreak, with one fatality in an "older person in Colorado." 26 who were affected are in Colorado, and 9 are in Nebraska. 

MCDONALD'S SAYS BEEF UNLIKELY BUT NOT RULED OUT AS POTENTIAL SOURCE OF E. COLI OUTBREAK

Ten people are currently hospitalized in connection to the outbreak. One ten-year-old has been hospitalized with hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, per the CDC.

According to reporting from KSBW, Taylor Farms issued a recall for their slivered onions and several other products, including: 







McDonald's

Customers are seen leaving the American multinational fast-food hamburger restaurant chain McDonald's and logo in Hong Kong. ( Sebastian Ng/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Taylor Farms 30-pound bags of jumbo peeled yellow onions in a pillow pack. Batch codes: TFC278, TFC281, TFC282, TFC283, TFC284, TFC285, TFC288, TFC289, TFC290 andTFC292

Cross Valley Farms 4/5 pound bags of diced 3/8 yellow onions. Batch codes: TFC277, TFC278, TFC281, TFC282, TFC283, TFC284, TFC285, TFC288, TFC289, TFC291 and TFC292

Taylor Farms 5-pound bags of diced yellow onions. Batch Codes: TFC278, TFC281, TFC283, TFC285, TFC288, TFC290 and TFC292

Taylor Farms 6/5 pounds bags of whole peeled yellow onions. Batch codes: TFC278, TFC281, TFC282, TFC283, TFC284, TFC285, TFC288, TFC289, TFC290,TFC291 and TFC292

Taylor Farms and the Food and Drug Administration did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.