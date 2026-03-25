Coca-Cola’s yellow caps are back — what they mean and why they’re compared to Mexican Coke

Every spring, Coca-Cola bottles look a little different, sporting a bright yellow cap rather than the usual red. While social media has compared the seasonal product to Mexican Coke, which uses cane sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup, the origin of the cap change traces back to a rabbi in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rabbi Tobias Geffen, who led Atlanta's Orthodox Jewish community and served as the rabbi of Congregation Shearith Israel, is credited with making the iconic beverage kosher and, eventually, giving it approval for consumption during Passover, according to The Atlanta Jewish Times.

Jews who keep kosher are forbidden from eating certain items, including pork and shellfish. They are also barred from eating beef that is not certified kosher. During Passover, these guidelines become more stringent, as many Jews refrain from consuming grain products, taking corn syrup off the table.

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In 1935, the Coca-Cola Company allowed Geffen to see the ingredients of the beverage, while preserving its secret by not revealing the proportions. He found that the beverage contained two items of concern: glycerin derived from non-kosher beef tallow and corn syrup.

While Coke failed Geffen's initial inquiry, the company's scientists found that glycerin derived from cottonseed and coconut oil could be used without altering the soda's taste, solving one problem. After the ingredient change, Geffen gave it his seal of approval for consumption, but Coke was still forbidden during Passover. However, the company's scientists were able to replace the grain-derived ingredients with cane and beet sugars, allowing Jews to enjoy the beverage during Passover and all yearlong.

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After Coca-Cola shifted to high-fructose corn syrup in its standard U.S. formula in the 1980s, the Passover version remained a seasonal exception. Every year in the weeks leading up to Passover, shelves fill with Coca-Cola products with the bright yellow caps, signifying that they are sweetened with cane sugar, not corn syrup.

The renewed interest in the cane sugar soda came as Coca-Cola started to expand its use of the sweetener in the U.S. beyond the seasonal product. In October 2025, Coca-Cola began rolling out cane sugar soda packaged in glass bottles. The change garnered the support of President Donald Trump, who said the cane sugar soda was "better" than the high-fructose corn syrup alternative. The product was introduced in select markets, though Coca-Cola has not indicated whether it plans to shift away from corn syrup entirely.

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In recent years, the yellow cap bottles have attracted more attention on social media as some began comparing them to Mexican Coke, which is sweetened with cane sugar. While Mexican Coke is typically sold in glass bottles, and generally costs more than the soda produced in the U.S., the version that is available around Passover has the sweetener without the higher price tag.

Some social media foodies have encouraged followers to stock up on the seasonal edition of the soda because of the lower price. The posts have sparked discussions about why the cane sugar version was not available year-round. This could be due to a supply issue, as John Murphy, Coca-Cola chief financial officer, told Bloomberg News that there "is only a certain amount of cane sugar available in the United States."

Coca-Cola did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

FOX Business' Sophia Compton, Daniella Genovese and Alex Koch contributed to this report.