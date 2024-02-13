Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Obituary
Published

Bob Moore, founder of Bob’s Red Mill, dead at 94

Moore launched Bob's Red Mill in Oregon in 1978

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 13

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Bob Moore, the founder of Bob’s Red Mill, died Saturday at the age of 94, according to the whole-grain company he founded. 

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our Founder, Bob Moore, left this world today," the company said in a statement on Instagram. "He was 94 years old and full of the same love for wholesome foods as the day he founded Bob’s Red Mill." 

bob's red mill

Bob Moore, founder of Bob's Red Mill and Natural Foods, inspects grains at the company's facility in Milwaukie, Oregon, U.S., on Tuesday, April 8, 2014. (Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Born in Portland, Oregon in 1929, Moore grew up in Southern California. In 1953, he married his wife Charlee who, according to the company, "inspired the couple’s whole grain adventure when she decided to create a healthier life for her family by feeding them wholesome, natural foods and whole grains." 

ARMY VET SAYS PREPPER FOOD COMPANY BOOMING AS MORE AMERICANS PLAN FOR DISASTER IN 2024

Bob opened Moore’s Flour Mill in a Quonset hut in Redding, California with Charlee and their two sons. A few years later, the couple left the flour mill to their sons and retired to Milwaukie, Oregon to attend seminary school. 

bob's red mill

Gluten-free products are displayed for sale at the Bob's Red Mill and Natural Foods store in Milwaukie, Oregon, U.S., on Tuesday, April 8, 2014.  (Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The couple later launched what would become Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, opening the doors in 1978 to "a flurry of public and media interest." 

Within 30 years, Bob’s Red Mill had grown exponentially, earning an estimated revenue of $100 million, with produce distributed in grocery stores worldwide. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

"Bob’s passion, ingenuity and respect for others will forever inspire the employee owners of Bob’s Red Mill, and will carry on his legacy by bringing wholesome foods to people around the world," the company said. "We will truly miss his energy and larger-than-life personality." 