Bob Moore, founder of Bob’s Red Mill, dead at 94

Bob Moore, the founder of Bob’s Red Mill, died Saturday at the age of 94, according to the whole-grain company he founded.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our Founder, Bob Moore, left this world today," the company said in a statement on Instagram. "He was 94 years old and full of the same love for wholesome foods as the day he founded Bob’s Red Mill."

Born in Portland, Oregon in 1929, Moore grew up in Southern California. In 1953, he married his wife Charlee who, according to the company, "inspired the couple’s whole grain adventure when she decided to create a healthier life for her family by feeding them wholesome, natural foods and whole grains."

Bob opened Moore’s Flour Mill in a Quonset hut in Redding, California with Charlee and their two sons. A few years later, the couple left the flour mill to their sons and retired to Milwaukie, Oregon to attend seminary school.

The couple later launched what would become Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, opening the doors in 1978 to "a flurry of public and media interest."

Within 30 years, Bob’s Red Mill had grown exponentially, earning an estimated revenue of $100 million, with produce distributed in grocery stores worldwide.

"Bob’s passion, ingenuity and respect for others will forever inspire the employee owners of Bob’s Red Mill, and will carry on his legacy by bringing wholesome foods to people around the world," the company said. "We will truly miss his energy and larger-than-life personality."