Johnny Depp eyeing $4M historic Italian castle as mayor voices concerns over potential sale

Johnny Depp is considering buying a $4 million historic castle in Montalto Dora, Italy.

The 60-year-old actor is eying the 12th century fortress, which sits on top of Mount Crovero overlooking Lake Pistono, about 31 miles northeast of the city of Turin in northern Italy.

While a source close to Depp told FOX Business that "nothing is confirmed or official" regarding the sale, local officials have already expressed concerns over the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star's potential purchase of the property, according to the New York Post.

Italian newspaper Corriere delle Sera recently reported that Depp toured the property while he was directing his upcoming biographical drama "Modì," which is based on the life of Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani.

KATE MOSS EXPLAINS WHY SHE TESTIFIED DURING JOHNNY DEPP, AMBER HEARD TRIAL: 'I HAD TO SAY THAT TRUTH'

According to the New York Post, Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio, who stars as Modigliani in "Modì," frequently visits the castle and brought Depp to the estate as a prospective buyer. Depp's first directorial project in 25 years also stars Al Pacino and French actor Pierre Niney.

The castle, which spans over 21,000 square feet, boasts 11 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, along with a medieval chapel, two libraries, a reception room, a tower and dungeons that have been converted into cellars and storage rooms, according to a listing on Christie's.

Per the Italian outlet Il Messagero, the estate also includes a second smaller castle and a farmhouse.

The Montalto Dora Castle was renovated in the 19th century and a complete restoration of the estate began in the 1960s and was completed 20 years later.

While Depp may be interested in becoming the castle's new owner, Montalto Dora Mayor Renzo Galletto, who governs the town of approximately 3,300 residents, told the New York Post that he was hesitant about the actor's potential purchase.

"A celebrity buying a historic monument like the Montalto Dora castle would bring a lot of attention to the area, but we’re not sure if it would be the right ‘economic synergy’ for the community," Galleto said.

The mayor went on to note that Montalto Dora Castle is under the protection of Italian Cultural Heritage.

"The castle is a Site of Community Interest, which means it comes with certain rules which have to be followed," Galletto explained.

"Building [anything new inside or out] would require a lot of approvals and permissions," he added.

According to the tourism website Turismo Torino, Montalbo Dora Castle, which overlooks the Park of the Five Lakes in Ivrea, is located in an area of "great geological and natural interest."

The park that is situated alongside the castle is home to "typical species of the Piemonte flora and trees such as oaks, ashes, chestnuts and wild cherries."

Galletto, who shared that he had never met Depp, told the New York Post that the town of Montalto would not be involved in the deal if the three-time Academy Award winner were to make an offer for the property.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

"The property is private and we [the town] will be absolutely neutral in any real estate sale," Galletto said.

"But we will be very strict when it comes to the urban planning rules, we will do everything we can to protect the castle,'" he added.

Depp's representatives declined to comment on the actor's potential purchase of Montalto Dora Castle.

However, the source close to Depp told FOX Business that Depp would "of course respect any community guidelines or interests imposed upon the property."

Depp's real estate portfolio already includes a fortress-like mansion in West Hollywood that is a replica of a Bavarian castle, featuring towers, turrets and battlements. The property is located on Sweetzer Ave., just above the famed Sunset Strip.

Since the end of his highly-publicized court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp has spent much of his time at his properties in Europe, including his estate in Somerset, England.