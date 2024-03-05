Johnny Depp and Kate Moss's former New York townhouse sells for $12 million

Johnny Depp and Kate Moss's former New York townhouse has a new owner.

The 6,321-square-foot, four-story, five-bedroom and seven-bathroom townhouse was originally listed for $13.5 million and sold for $12 million.

Originally built in 1826, the house was renovated in the early 1900s, when the brick exterior was added, one of the home's unique features.

The building has been updated recently with a new foundation, reinforced steel and updated plumbing and electricity throughout.

While much of the house has been updated, the townhouse still maintains some of its original features, including the hardwood floors, high ceilings, exposed brick and mahogany molding, as well as large windows.

The home is being used as four rental units, but it can be used as a single-family home. The first floor features a spacious living room, two bathrooms, a bedroom, a wood-burning fireplace and a private outdoor terrace, which can be found on every floor.

In addition to two bedrooms and a second spacious living area, the second floor features a full kitchen, dining area and a full bathroom. The top two floors make up the penthouse, which comes with its own rooftop deck with great views of the city and its landmarks, including The Empire State Building.

On top of the main living area, the townhouse comes with a separate carriage house, with two bathrooms, a spacious kitchen featuring a copper ceiling, a skylight, a private entrance and its own private outdoor area described as "an enchanting space that exudes charm and inspires creativity" in the listing.

The townhouse is situated in a prime location just half a block from Washington Square Park. It's in close proximity to some of New York City's hottest restaurants and is a block away from the West 4th St. train station.

Depp and Moss dated for close to four years, from 1994 to 1997, and Moss told Vanity Fair in 2012 she cried for "years" following their breakup, explaining no one had taken care of her like he had.

The two went on to date other people, and Depp entered a 14-year relationship with French model Vanessa Paradis. They welcomed two children together, Lily-Rose and Jack.

Moss dated Jefferson Hack from 2001 to 2004, welcoming daughter Lila Moss with him in 2002. She married Jamie Hince in 2011, before finalizing their divorce in 2016, and has been in a relationship with Nikolai von Bismarck since 2015.