‘Hill Street Blues’ actress Barbara Bosson’s 90-year-old LA home on the market for $16.5M

Late "Hill Street Blues" actress Barbara Bosson’s Los Angeles home is on the market for $16.5 million.

The 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom home, which sits on more than an acre of land in the Pacific Palisades less than three miles from the ocean, was built in 1933 by famed architects Morgan, Walls & Clements, who also designed the area’s El Capitan and Wiltern theaters, according to listing agency Douglas Elliman.

Bosson lived at the home for 40 years until her death in February at 83, according to the New York Post.

The home was originally built for early Hollywood writer-director Oliver H.P. Garrett, and other notable owners have included Joseph L. Mankiewicz, who won writing and directing Oscars for 1949’s "A Letter to Three Wives" and 1950's "All About Eve, as well as Daryl Dragon and Toni Tennille who sang together as the Captain and Tennille, per the Post.

The listing calls the 90-year-old home a "perfect blend of old Hollywood grandeur and modern-day sophistication."

A long brick pathway leads through a spacious tree-covered front yard to the front door of the home, which opens up to a foyer with a double-height wood-beam ceiling.

The great room has a gambrel ceiling and a grand brick fireplace.

Beyond is a chef’s kitchen, breakfast nook and a barroom with an exposed beam ceiling and a fireplace.

The first floor also has a den, bedroom and dining room that opens to the backyard through French doors.

On the second floor, the owner's suite has a coffered ceiling, fireplace, walk-in closet and his and hers bathrooms.

A second primary suite has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and a spa-like bathroom.

Outside, the home boasts a swimming pool, tennis court and nearby barroom with a billiard table.

Bosson was best known for her role as Fay Furillo, the ex-wife of Captain Frank Furillo on the 1980s police procedural "Hill Street Blues," but she also had roles on shows like "Murder One," "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "NYPD Blue," "L.A. Law" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."

During her career, she earned five consecutive Emmy nominations for "Hill Street Blues" and a sixth for her role as Deputy District Attorney Miriam Grasso on "Murder One."