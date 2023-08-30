Expand / Collapse search
‘Hill Street Blues’ actress Barbara Bosson’s 90-year-old LA home on the market for $16.5M

Bosson, who played Fay Furillo on the 1980s police procedural, died in February at 83

Late "Hill Street Blues" actress Barbara Bosson’s Los Angeles home is on the market for $16.5 million.

The 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom home, which sits on more than an acre of land in the Pacific Palisades less than three miles from the ocean, was built in 1933 by famed architects Morgan, Walls & Clements, who also designed the area’s El Capitan and Wiltern theaters, according to listing agency Douglas Elliman.

Bosson lived at the home for 40 years until her death in February at 83, according to the New York Post. 

The home and the swimming pool in a split with a photo of Barbara Bosson

Barbara Bosson's 90-year-old Pacific Palisades home is on the market for $16.5 million. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

room with high ceilings chairs and a dining table

The home's great room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

The home was originally built for early Hollywood writer-director Oliver H.P. Garrett, and other notable owners have included Joseph L. Mankiewicz, who won writing and directing Oscars for 1949’s "A Letter to Three Wives" and 1950's "All About Eve, as well as Daryl Dragon and Toni Tennille who sang together as the Captain and Tennille, per the Post.

living room

The home was originally built for early Hollywood writer/director Oliver H.P. Garrett in 1933. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

kitchen

The listing calls the 90-year-old home a "perfect blend of old Hollywood grandeur and modern-day sophistication." (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

The listing calls the 90-year-old home a "perfect blend of old Hollywood grandeur and modern-day sophistication." 

A long brick pathway leads through a spacious tree-covered front yard to the front door of the home, which opens up to a foyer with a double-height wood-beam ceiling. 

swimming pool

The home sits on more than an acre of land. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

tennis court

The property includes a tennis court. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

The great room has a gambrel ceiling and a grand brick fireplace.

Beyond is a chef’s kitchen, breakfast nook and a barroom with an exposed beam ceiling and a fireplace. 

The first floor also has a den, bedroom and dining room that opens to the backyard through French doors. 

billiard room

There is a billiard room and bar in the backyard space. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

On the second floor, the owner's suite has a coffered ceiling, fireplace, walk-in closet and his and hers bathrooms. 

A second primary suite has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and a spa-like bathroom. 

Outside, the home boasts a swimming pool, tennis court and nearby barroom with a billiard table. 

master bedroom

The home has six bedrooms including an owner's suite. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

master bathroom with bathtub

The home has nine bathrooms. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

kids bedroom

One of six bedrooms in the house that could function as a kids' room or guestroom. (Anthony Barcelo / Fox News)

Bosson was best known for her role as Fay Furillo, the ex-wife of Captain Frank Furillo on the 1980s police procedural "Hill Street Blues," but she also had roles on shows like "Murder One," "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "NYPD Blue," "L.A. Law" and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."  

Barbara Bosson as Fay Furillo

Barbara Bosson as Fay Furillo on "Hill Street Blues." (Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images / Getty Images)

During her career, she earned five consecutive Emmy nominations for "Hill Street Blues" and a sixth for her role as Deputy District Attorney Miriam Grasso on "Murder One." 