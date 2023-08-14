Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity Homes

Liberace's hideaway home in West Hollywood hits the market after major flip

The Los Angeles home is on the market for $3.59M

Liberace's lavish lifestyle manifested itself through his properties - geographically spanning across the United States.

With several properties in Los Angeles, Liberace's townhome in West Hollywood served as more of a hideaway, behind locked gates and located above the Sunset Strip. 

A community where other Hollywood greats Katharine Hepburn and Ava Gardner previously resided, The Shoreham was built by MGM studios in 1937. 

The famed pianist's former space is listed at $3.59 million, having recently undergone renovations.

A seating area in Liberace's former West Hollywood home

Liberace's former home features this beautiful seating area. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

Lit up light and staircase in Liberace's home

An illuminated light fixture hangs above the staircase. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

Listed by Chris Laib and Michael Remacle of Sotheby's International Realty - Los Feliz Brokerage, the home has three bedrooms and bathrooms, along with an additional half-bath.

Liberace's kitchen with new appliances

The home has been updated with all new appliances. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

The elegant galley kitchen is updated with all new appliances and adjacent to another living and dining space.

Bed with blue sheets and white bed frame in picture from LIberace's home

The primary bedroom in Liberace's home has an attached bathroom. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

There are two suites in the home - located on separate floors - with one being attached to the laundry room. There is also space allocated as a gym.

Bathroom that shows grey cabinets and an orange stone, orange stone shower, and toilet hidden behind a wall

One of the four bathrooms in Liberace's West Hollywood home. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

The crown jewel of the home is the 2,000-plus square foot rooftop terrace, boasting tremendous views of Hollywood, and offering multiple places for seating.

Seating space on Liberace's rooftop terrace with two couches and two chairs (matching) around a table

The more than 2,000 square foot terrace overlooks Hollywood. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)

The home has been listed for rent many times over the last decade, however it was last sold in 2022 for $2.6 million. Previous listing pictures of the home show that there have been upgrades to the property. 

A dining table under the roof of the terrace in Liberace's former home

A dining area in the outdoor space. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby's International Realty / Fox News)