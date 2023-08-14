Liberace's hideaway home in West Hollywood hits the market after major flip

Liberace's lavish lifestyle manifested itself through his properties - geographically spanning across the United States.

With several properties in Los Angeles, Liberace's townhome in West Hollywood served as more of a hideaway, behind locked gates and located above the Sunset Strip.

A community where other Hollywood greats Katharine Hepburn and Ava Gardner previously resided, The Shoreham was built by MGM studios in 1937.

The famed pianist's former space is listed at $3.59 million, having recently undergone renovations.

Listed by Chris Laib and Michael Remacle of Sotheby's International Realty - Los Feliz Brokerage, the home has three bedrooms and bathrooms, along with an additional half-bath.

The elegant galley kitchen is updated with all new appliances and adjacent to another living and dining space.

There are two suites in the home - located on separate floors - with one being attached to the laundry room. There is also space allocated as a gym.

The crown jewel of the home is the 2,000-plus square foot rooftop terrace, boasting tremendous views of Hollywood, and offering multiple places for seating.

The home has been listed for rent many times over the last decade, however it was last sold in 2022 for $2.6 million. Previous listing pictures of the home show that there have been upgrades to the property.