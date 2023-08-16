Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner sell Miami home for $15 million

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have sold their spacious Miami home for $15 million.

The couple made a $4 million profit on the waterfront property described as "Cali meets Bali" after purchasing it for $11 million in 2021, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

"The home has an incredible Cali meets Bali vibe," said David Pullman of ONE Sotheby's International Realty, who represented the buyers. "Frank Lloyd Wright inspired but with a tropical twist. It was really important to my client to have something unique and expressive. Miami being such a vibrant city, it was a perfect fit."

The couple hired designer Sarah Ivory to redesign the 10,414-square-foot home after they bought it.

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house sits on Sabal Lake inside the gated community of Bay Point and even has its own 94-foot private dock with direct access to the bay and ocean.

The house contains a chef’s kitchen and outdoor kitchen, a billiard room, a state-of-the-art spa, a dual full-service bar, a pool, a children’s pool and a Jacuzzi.

The Jonas Brothers member and "Games of Thrones" star, 27, married in 2019, and they have two children: Willa, three, and a one-year-old whose name they haven't yet revealed.

Jonas discussed the family's decision to move to Miami with People magazine last year.

"We went to come visit and we just loved it," the 34-year-old said. "I saw a whole different side of Miami that I've never experienced — really quiet areas, and the food's amazing. I feel like it's the best-kept secret. It's really great. I'm enjoying [Miami] and I've become pretty good friends with people down here, and it's not far from Europe and it's not far from New York. My parents live in North Carolina, so they're a lot closer."