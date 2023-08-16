Expand / Collapse search
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner sell Miami home for $15 million

The pop star and 'Games of Thrones' actress purchased the home for $11 million in 2021

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have sold their spacious Miami home for $15 million.

The couple made a $4 million profit on the waterfront property described as "Cali meets Bali" after purchasing it for $11 million in 2021, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. 

"The home has an incredible Cali meets Bali vibe," said David Pullman of ONE Sotheby's International Realty, who represented the buyers. "Frank Lloyd Wright inspired but with a tropical twist. It was really important to my client to have something unique and expressive. Miami being such a vibrant city, it was a perfect fit."

The couple hired designer Sarah Ivory to redesign the 10,414-square-foot home after they bought it. 

A split of a colorful, high-ceilinged living room and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner together

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have sold their Miami home for $15 million.  (Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano / Getty Images)

living room with floor to ceiling windows

The home has a spacious living room with high ceilings.  (Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano / Fox News)

curved staircase with tropical plants

Tropical accents abound inside the house.  (Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano / Fox News)

formal dining room with floral wallpaper and green chandalier

The couple bought the lavish home in 2021 for $11 million.  (Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano / Fox News)

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house sits on Sabal Lake inside the gated community of Bay Point and even has its own 94-foot private dock with direct access to the bay and ocean. 

The house contains a chef’s kitchen and outdoor kitchen, a billiard room, a state-of-the-art spa, a dual full-service bar, a pool, a children’s pool and a Jacuzzi. 

bedroom with blue walls

The home has six bedrooms.  (Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano / Fox News)

kitchen with marble island

The house has a chef's kitchen and an outdoor kitchen.  (Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano / Fox News)

private dock

The property has a 94-foot private dock. (Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano / Fox News)

waterfront view

The property sits on a small lake with direct access to the bay and ocean.  (Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano / Fox News)

swimming pool

The house has a swimming pool and a Jacuzzi.  (Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano / Fox News)

television room

The couple hired designer Sarah Ivory to redo the home.  (Michael Stavaridis & Alex Tarajano / Fox News)

The Jonas Brothers member and "Games of Thrones" star, 27, married in 2019, and they have two children: Willa, three, and a one-year-old whose name they haven't yet revealed. 

Jonas discussed the family's decision to move to Miami with People magazine last year.

"We went to come visit and we just loved it," the 34-year-old said. "I saw a whole different side of Miami that I've never experienced — really quiet areas, and the food's amazing. I feel like it's the best-kept secret. It's really great. I'm enjoying [Miami] and I've become pretty good friends with people down here, and it's not far from Europe and it's not far from New York. My parents live in North Carolina, so they're a lot closer."