Heart lead singer Ann Wilson's Florida estate selling for $2M following cancer battle

The lead singer of Heart, Ann Wilson, has placed her Florida estate on the market for $2 million.

Set on 12.48 acres of land, the estate features both a 4,084 square-foot main house and a two-story guest house, both of which have panoramic views of the St. John's River.

The sale comes three months after Wilson revealed her cancer diagnosis on social media, telling her fans she had started "a course of preventative chemotherapy" following doctor's recommendations. The diagnosis led to the postponement of Heart's North American tour.

In September, Wilson shared she was done with chemotherapy, noting, "I’m doing absolutely fine now but it’s been, to put it mildly, a lot. Chemo is no joke."

HEART'S ANN WILSON TALKS WEIGHT BULLIES, THE EARLY DAYS OF MTV, AND BEING A WOMAN IN THE MANLY WORLD OF ROCK

"It takes a lot out of a person," she said. "And then there’s that two weeks of waiting around for test results, a form of mental torture. For anyone who’s been through that, I empathize a big lot… Luckily, for me, when the results finally came, they were the good kind!"

Wilson will officially return to touring in 2025 for the remainder of Heart's "Royal Flush" tour.

She first purchased the home in 2019 with her sister and bandmate, Nancy Wilson, for $885,000 and used it as a vacation home. The listing is held by Jennifer Martin Faulker and Kim Martin-Fisher of Douglas Elliman.

Not only does the home feature stunning views of the river, it also boasts a private dock and over 500 feet of waterfront footage.

Guests are greeted at the main house with stained-glass double French doors, which open up into a spacious tiled living room, with large windows providing picturesque views of the greenery surrounding the front of the home.

The home features three bedrooms, including the primary, which boasts a fireplace. Other highlights include a 980 square-foot RV port and a 1,159 square-foot workshop near the main house.

Elsewhere in the home is the all-wood kitchen which features plenty of counter space, fitted with dark marble. The room also features a center island with room for extra storage, with a unique light fixture hanging over it.

In addition, the room boasts many windows with views of the greenery, as well as a breakfast nook, a fireplace, a marble counter with additional space to eat or work and a door leading to the backyard.

The stairwell leading to the second floor is lined with built-in bookshelves which can house books, as well as picture frames and other decorations. Once upstairs, guests will find a large library with built-in floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, as well as an office nook.

Also, on the second floor, is the covered patio with a direct view of the river, a ceiling fan and plenty of room for additional outdoor seating.

Below the second story porch is the infinity pool and jacuzzi, which is covered from the sun by a screen above. The swimming pool is surrounded by stone tiles, and swimmers have a great view of the river.

The property also features a two-story 2,406 square-foot newly remodeled guest house which has an additional four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The guest home was originally built in the 1920s and, despite undergoing renovations, has maintained its 20th century charm.

Upon entry, visitors will find themselves in the spacious living area with light-colored hardwood floors, and access to the yard and an archway which leads to the newly updated modern kitchen.

Unlike the kitchen in the main home, the one in the guest house features hardwood floors, gray cabinets and white countertops. It also boasts a small drinks fridge in addition to a larger refrigerator, a microwave and two sinks.

Also, accessible on the first floor of the guest home is the sunroom, which features dark brown hardwood floors and big floor-to-ceiling windows looking out onto the home's front yard. The sunroom acts as an indoor porch, allowing visitors to enjoy full access to the stunning view even in the colder months.

One of the main highlights of the guest house is the elevator, which is a second option apart from the stairs to access the upper level.