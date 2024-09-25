Frank Sinatra’s former Southern California home hits market for $7.9M

Frank Sinatra’s former Southern California home, which has been used for dozens of TV and movie productions like "Mad Men" and "Dreamgirls," has hit the market for $7.9 million.

The seven-bedroom, nine-bath mid-century modern house in the San Fernando Valley’s Chatsworth neighborhood was built in 1949 by William Pereira, who also designed the Los Angeles International Airport.

Described by sellers Craig Knizek and Blair Chang of The Agency as "one of the most filmed homes in America," the 8,161-square-foot house sits on 13 private acres of land with panoramic views of the Chatsworth Preserve.

"The Farralone is not just a home, it's a silver-screen star," the listers say. "Don't miss the chance to own a glittering piece of Hollywood with a storied past and a bright future."

JENNIFER LOPEZ'S 2001 LA WEDDING VENUE ON THE MARKET FOR $7.25M

The home grosses more than $1 million each year as a filming location for productions like "Transformers," "Bewitched" and "Big Little Lies," while "offering a dazzling blend of luxury, history, and income potential."

The main home has a 50-foot swimming pool, a pergola lounge and a guest house with its own pool. It’s zoned for equestrian facilities, a vineyard and a recording studio and has city approval for 10 more homes on its vast acreage.

Once visitors make it up the nearly one-mile driveway, they are greeted with a long angular home filled with windows with a spectacular view of the San Fernando Valley. The home is surrounded by large grass fields on either side, with the front door accessed through a stone staircase and pathway.

Just inside the front door is the foyer, which features white walls, white flooring and a large window looking out into the front yard, as well as unique sculptures.

The foyer then leads to the all-white living room, which boasts floor-to-ceiling glass walls, providing the feeling of being outdoors when in the room. It also features white furniture, walls and flooring with built-in bookshelves on one wall.

On the far side of the living room, behind the couches, is an informal dining area, which sits next to a cocktail bar that acts as a barrier between the living area and the kitchen.

A fully modern all-white kitchen is found on the other side of the cocktail bar, which features a big window above the sink with stunning views of the backyard and the San Fernando Valley.

COUNTRY STAR ZAC BROWN SELLING GEORGIA LAKE HOUSE FOR $3.25 MILLION AMID MESSY DIVORCE

Some other highlights of the kitchen include a built-in wooden chopping board, a large electric cooktop with seven burners, multiple ovens, white countertops and cabinets and a television to keep you entertained while cooking. There is also a door which leads to the backyard.

Elsewhere in the home is a long hallway that acts as an art gallery with multiple paintings on the walls and unique sculptures.

One of the main highlights of the home is the entertainment room, which features cozy baby blue armchairs.

The room also features hardwood floors, a wooden fireplace with a wooden mantle, a dark wooden piano and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the pool.

As if the living room and entertainment room weren't enough, the home features a third common living area with beautiful dark blue couches and matching curtains and carpet.

Seven bedrooms are found throughout the house, including the spacious primary bedroom, which boasts many desirable features, like a wood-burning fireplace.

One of the biggest selling points is the home's backyard, which comes with a 50-foot pool flanked by an L-shaped pergola. Elsewhere in the yard are huge grass fields, with enough space to house a vineyard and more homes.

Near the pool is a separate pavilion that features a gym full of top-of-the-line equipment.

While living there, Sinatra got a head start on adding more homes to the property, including a guest house with its own separate pool.

Just three years ago, the home was on the market for $21.5 million.

"While this listing has been overpriced for the past thirteen years, under new ownership, it finally is ready to sell, for the right fair market value," the sellers said.