Entertainment
Published

Frank Sinatra’s former Southern California home hits market for $7.9M

The 7-bedroom house in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley has been used as a filming location for productions like 'Bewitched'

FOX Business Flash top headlines for September 27

Frank Sinatra’s former Southern California home, which has been used for dozens of TV and movie productions like "Mad Men" and "Dreamgirls," has hit the market for $7.9 million. 

The seven-bedroom, nine-bath mid-century modern house in the San Fernando Valley’s Chatsworth neighborhood was built in 1949 by William Pereira, who also designed the Los Angeles International Airport. 

Described by sellers Craig Knizek and Blair Chang of The Agency as "one of the most filmed homes in America," the 8,161-square-foot house sits on 13 private acres of land with panoramic views of the Chatsworth Preserve. 

"The Farralone is not just a home, it's a silver-screen star," the listers say. "Don't miss the chance to own a glittering piece of Hollywood with a storied past and a bright future."

A split of Frank Sinatra and his Chatsworth home

Frank Sinatra’s former Southern California home, which has also been used for dozens of TV and movie productions like "Mad Men" and "Dreamgirls," has hit the market for $7.9 million.  (Scott Everts from SAE Photography/Bettmann/Contributor via Getty / Getty Images)

The home grosses more than $1 million each year as a filming location for productions like "Transformers," "Bewitched" and "Big Little Lies," while "offering a dazzling blend of luxury, history, and income potential."

The main home has a 50-foot swimming pool, a pergola lounge and a guest house with its own pool. It’s zoned for equestrian facilities, a vineyard and a recording studio and has city approval for 10 more homes on its vast acreage.

The home is at the end of a mile-long driveway and has a view of the San Fernando Valley.

The home is at the end of a mile-long driveway and has a view of the San Fernando Valley. (Scott Everts from SAE Photography / Fox News)

home's front entrance

The front door of the home is accessed via a stone walkway. (Scott Everts from SAE Photography / Fox News)

Once visitors make it up the nearly one-mile driveway, they are greeted with a long angular home filled with windows with a spectacular view of the San Fernando Valley. The home is surrounded by large grass fields on either side, with the front door accessed through a stone staircase and pathway.

Just inside the front door is the foyer, which features white walls, white flooring and a large window looking out into the front yard, as well as unique sculptures.

The foyer features unique art pieces.

The foyer features unique art. (Scott Everts from SAE Photography / Fox News)

living room

The all-white living room boasts floor-to-ceiling glass walls. (Scott Everts from SAE Photography / Fox News)

The foyer then leads to the all-white living room, which boasts floor-to-ceiling glass walls, providing the feeling of being outdoors when in the room. It also features white furniture, walls and flooring with built-in bookshelves on one wall.

On the far side of the living room, behind the couches, is an informal dining area, which sits next to a cocktail bar that acts as a barrier between the living area and the kitchen.

kitchen

A breakfast nook sits on the far side of the living room next to a cocktail bar. (Scott Everts from SAE Photography / Fox News)

A fully modern all-white kitchen is found on the other side of the cocktail bar, which features a big window above the sink with stunning views of the backyard and the San Fernando Valley.

Some other highlights of the kitchen include a built-in wooden chopping board, a large electric cooktop with seven burners, multiple ovens, white countertops and cabinets and a television to keep you entertained while cooking. There is also a door which leads to the backyard.

The kitchen features an eat-in center island, access to the backyard and a TV.

The kitchen features an eat-in center island, access to the backyard and a TV. (Scott Everts from SAE Photography / Fox News)

Hallway with art and sculptures

Elsewhere in the home is a long hallway. (Scott Everts from SAE Photography / Fox News)

Elsewhere in the home is a long hallway that acts as an art gallery with multiple paintings on the walls and unique sculptures.

The dining room features a circular table big enough for 10 and art on the walls.

The dining room features a circular table big enough for 10. (Scott Everts from SAE Photography / Fox News)

One of the main highlights of the home is the entertainment room, which features cozy baby blue armchairs.

The room also features hardwood floors, a wooden fireplace with a wooden mantle, a dark wooden piano and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the pool.

The entertainment room features a fireplace, piano and baby blue armchairs.

The entertainment room features a fireplace, piano and baby blue armchairs. (Scott Everts from SAE Photography / Fox News)

As if the living room and entertainment room weren't enough, the home features a third common living area with beautiful dark blue couches and matching curtains and carpet.

Seven bedrooms are found throughout the house, including the spacious primary bedroom, which boasts many desirable features, like a wood-burning fireplace.

There is an additional sitting room which features blue furniture and a Joker painting.

There is an additional sitting room that features blue furniture and a Joker painting. (Scott Everts from SAE Photography / Fox News)

The primary bedroom features a bed on a raised platform, as well as a fireplace and sitting area.

The primary bedroom features a bed on a raised platform, a fireplace and sitting area. (Scott Everts from SAE Photography / Fox News)

One of the biggest selling points is the home's backyard, which comes with a 50-foot pool flanked by an L-shaped pergola. Elsewhere in the yard are huge grass fields, with enough space to house a vineyard and more homes.

Near the pool is a separate pavilion that features a gym full of top-of-the-line equipment.

The home's 50-foot swimming pool

The backyard features a 50-foot swimming pool and an L-shaped pergola. (Scott Everts from SAE Photography / Fox News)

The gym is found in a pavilion near the pool.

The gym is found in a pavilion near the pool. (Scott Everts from SAE Photography / Fox News)

While living there, Sinatra got a head start on adding more homes to the property, including a guest house with its own separate pool.

Just three years ago, the home was on the market for $21.5 million. 

"While this listing has been overpriced for the past thirteen years, under new ownership, it finally is ready to sell, for the right fair market value," the sellers said. 

The property features a guest house with it's own swimming pool.

The property features a guest house with its own swimming pool. (Scott Everts from SAE Photography / Fox News)

