Elizabeth Taylor’s former Palm Springs home on the market for nearly $5 million

Elizabeth Taylor’s former Palm Springs, California, vacation home — one of two houses she owned at the time of her death in 2011, and the only Palm Springs property she ever owned — is back on the market for $4,950,000.

The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom "Casa Coachella" with views of the San Jacinto Mountains, was once known as "Casa Elizabeth," and was recently redecorated by Taylor’s friend, supermodel and entrepreneur Kathy Ireland in collaboration with real estate company Zoom Casa.

"This was Elizabeth's home in the desert, and she had so many memories here. She loved this place," Ireland told KESQ-TV. "Celebrations, well, every day with Elizabeth was a celebration. She lived large."

Taylor purchased the 4,200-square-foot home in the historic Old Las Palmas neighborhood for $1.4 million in 2004 and Ireland helped decorate, according to the Robb Report.

The home has been featured in magazines, books, films and on television, and has hosted guests from celebrities to world leaders and royalty, Signature Real Estate Group, which is listing the property, told Fox Business.

The modern, minimalist home opens onto an open-concept living room in earth tones with a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows to take in the views.

The living area flows into a dining area and a large kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and an eat-in peninsula.

The living room opens onto a covered terrace with a full kitchen and bar overlooking the waterfall-accented swimming pool.

The home’s two main bedrooms each have soaking tubs and walk-in showers.

The home has a security system with specialized access for first responders, according to Signature Real Estate Group.

The home also includes personal touches such as an original Andy Warhol of Taylor and her Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, which she accepted at the 1992 Academy Awards for her work against AIDS, according to local station KESQ-TV.

"Don't miss the opportunity to own paradise in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods Coachella Valley offers," Signature Real Estate Group added.

The home at 901 N Prescott Drive is currently owned by Fred Bin, CEO of Zoom Casa.

"Unlike other programs in the marketplace that allow a seller to sell with certainty and convenience, we do so in a way that allows the seller to maximize their equity," Bin told KESQ.

Born in 1932, Taylor, who starred in movies like "National Velvet," "Cleopatra" and "Father of the Bride," epitomized Old Hollywood glamor. She was married eight times, including to Conrad Hilton, Eddie Fisher and twice to Richard Burton, and won two Oscars for 1960's "Butterfield 8" and 1966's "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"

Taylor died in 2011 at age 79.