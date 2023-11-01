Expand / Collapse search
Apartment where Taylor Swift took Polaroid photos for '1989' album artwork selling for $3.7M

'Welcome to New York' singer was photographed sitting in front of the door, with the phrase, 'If you leave me, I'm coming with you'

A Manhattan apartment where Taylor Swift shot Polaroids that served as artwork for her "1989" album — released in 2014 — is now on the market for $3.7 million. 

The three-bedroom, 2½-bath corner loft is located in the Flatiron district and has 18 oversize windows with views of the city, including Union Square, according to Shane Boyle of The Agency New York, who is representing the property. 

The "Welcome to New York" singer immortalized the apartment when she included Polaroids of herself in the space for "1989," her fifth studio album, which she rereleased with new recordings last week. 

Each CD of the album sold at the time included a selection of 13 Polaroid copies of Swift — out of 65 in all — taken around New York, according to Architectural Digest. 

A split of the apartment's living room and Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift shot some of the artwork for her album "1989" in the apartment.  (Carli Choi/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV / Getty Images)

There’s even a physical reminder of Swift’s time in the apartment. The 33-year-old was photographed sitting at the front door, which had the phrase, "If you leave me, I’m coming with you" written on it. The writing remains. 

Bathroom in the apartment

The home has 2½ bathrooms.  (Carli Choi / Fox News)

The apartment was owned by director Tannaz Hazemi, who worked on the album shoot at the time, and is now being listed by the daughter of billionaire Charles B. Johnson, Architectural Digest reported. 

Living room in home

The apartment underwent a yearlong renovation.  (Carli Choi / Fox News)

The home underwent a yearlong renovation that combined third- and fourth-level apartments into one with a custom-built steel staircase connecting the two levels. 

A bedroom in the home

The home's second-floor bedroom is connected via a spiral staircase.  (Carli Choi / Fox News)

The space opens out to a living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and an open-layout kitchen with a Tiffany blue vintage refrigerator. 

Down the hallway, there are two bedrooms, one with a Murphy bed. Upstairs, the owner's suite has a custom-designed platform bed, an en suite bath, walk-in closet and a storage loft. 

Another bedroom

The home has 18 oversize windows.  (Carli Choi / Fox News)

An office that could function as a fourth bedroom, butler’s pantry, washer and dryer and a powder room are also on the second level. 

The apartment is located in the historic 12-story McIntyre Building built in 1892 at the corner of 18th and Broadway. 