Trade schools facing shortage in qualified instructors as student interest in trades careers grows

Trade schools across the country are struggling to hire qualified instructors at a time when more young people are showing interest in careers in skilled trades.

The U.S. Department of Education reports at least 26 states are experiencing shortages in Career and Technical Education (CTE) teachers for the 2025–2026 school year. School leaders say they’re having to get creative to keep programs running.

In Boulder, Colorado, APEX, a trade school within the Boulder Valley School District, has been searching for an automotive teacher since April.

"This year, we are actually still looking for an auto service teacher. We’ve been searching since April," said principal Ming Scheid. "We have been recruiting like from our partners in the industry and actually have had to go to our BVSD transportation, and our fleet manager is actually teaching the course right now for us."

That fleet manager is Andrew Thompson, who stepped into the classroom just days before the fall semester began.

"About a week before school started, I got a call from my boss and they asked me if they would be interested in teaching this program," Thompson said. "First time ever teaching; a ton of automotive experience. I actually took this collision program here back in 2011... back in high school."

Thompson now teaches students how to inspect tires, brakes and electrical systems under a program focused on preventative vehicle maintenance. He said the goal is to help students get a job in the auto industry.

"I just feel super fortunate to come back and give these kids an opportunity," Thompson said.

Scheid hopes more industry professionals consider making the transition to teaching, especially as demand for skilled trades rises.

"I hope that if someone is maybe on the edge, and maybe thinking that they may want to be a teacher, that this is something that they might look into," Scheid said.

The shortage isn’t limited to auto programs. Culinary instructor Amber Graff said real-world experience is essential to becoming a teacher in her field.

"We are not just teaching kids how to cook. We are teaching time management. We are teaching kids how to work under pressure," Graff said.

At APEX, high school students in the culinary program complete a one-year accelerated course designed to prepare them for jobs in hospitality and nutrition, or even to become food influencers, Graff said.

"When we are teaching these kids these skills, experience does matter; and knowing what’s happening in the food and beverage and hospitality industry," Graff said.