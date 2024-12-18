Elon Musk’s Montessori preschool reimagining education closer to fruition

Elon Musk is making yet another business move and this time he’s reimagining what education in the U.S. could be.

The multi-billionaire has started funding Ad Astra, a Montessori private preschool, outside Bastrop, Texas, recently state-issued documents show.

The preschool will be located on 40 acres of land and a 4,000-square-foot home will be remodeled for the project, according to Texas Health and Human Services documents obtained by Bloomberg.

Ad Astra’s website says it will be "centered around hands-on, project-based learning, where children are encouraged to explore, experiment, and discover solutions to real-world problems. Ad Astra offers a progressive learning environment that emphasizes the integration of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) into its curriculum."

The initial permit shows that the school can educate up to 21 students, but the website lists the population as 18 students from ages 3 to 6 and 30 students between ages 6 and 9.

Ad Astra’s website explains that it is currently open to all children ages 3 to 9 and there are job postings for assistant teachers of all levels.

The cost of tuition will be subsidized initially, according to Ad Astra’s website, but eventually "tuition will be in line with local private schools that include an extended day program."

The website describes the curriculum as being "carefully sequenced and activity-based" aimed at allowing children to develop essential skills and problem-solving techniques "at their own pace."

"This unique approach prepares children for, and ultimately mastery of, reading, writing and mathematics," the website says.

This is not the first mention of Musk’s interest in starting a school. Last year, his foundation set aside approximately $100 million to create a technology-focused primary and secondary school in Austin and a possible university.