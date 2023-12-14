Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Elon Musk
Published

Elon Musk planning STEM-focused school, university in Texas

Elon Musk contributed $100 million to build STEM-focused K-12 school in Austin

close
Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon tells 'The Bottom Line' why his company will double its pledge to advertise on X, formerly known as Twitter. video

Elon Musk is the foremost defender of freedom right now: Seth Dillon

Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon tells 'The Bottom Line' why his company will double its pledge to advertise on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Billionaire Elon Musk has set his sights on his next venture- a new primary and secondary school, and ultimately a university, in Austin, Texas, according to reports by Bloomberg.

Bloomberg first reported that a tax filing for Musk's charity, The Foundation, revealed that the Tesla CEO plans to put $100 million into a STEM-focused primary and secondary school in Austin, Texas.

Once the primary school is operating, it "intends, ultimately, to expand its operations to create a university dedicated to education at the highest levels."

ELON MUSK CALLS MEDIA MATTERS ‘EVIL PROPAGANDA MACHINE’ AHEAD OF LAWSUIT

Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceXs CEO Elon Musk gestures during an in-conversation event with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Lancaster House on November 2, 2023 in London, England.  (Getty Images  / Getty Images)

According to the filing, the university will employ "experienced faculty" and feature a traditional curriculum "alongside hands-on learning experience including simulations, case studies, fabrication/design projects and labs."

LINDA YACCARINO BRUSHES OFF ELON MUSK’S ‘GO F— YOURSELF’ MESSAGE TO FLEEING ADVERTISERS

The university will also seek accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

The Foundation submitted an application for tax-exempt status to the Internal Revenue Service in October 2022, and it received approval in March.

Elon Musk

Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre on June 16, 2023 in Paris, France. (Chesnot/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk, who moved to Texas during the pandemic, plans to begin a school comes as he's recently expanded his footprint in Austin.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In 2021, he moved Tesla headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas, and SpaceX also has a large testing facility in McGregor, Texas.