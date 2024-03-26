Expand / Collapse search
Maryland
Published

Boxship that struck bridge in Baltimore previously reported collision in Antwerp

The previous incident resulted in damage to the ship but no injuries were reported

The Baltimore Fire Department called the collapse a 'developing mass casualty event.' video

WATCH LIVE: Baltimore bridge collapse: Officials give update after cargo ship crash

The Baltimore Fire Department called the collapse a 'developing mass casualty event.'

The massive container ship that smashed into a high-traffic bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, this morning had previously collided with infrastructure while docking, according to reports.

Container ship DALI collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday morning, collapsing a portion of the bridge and resulting in what authorities suspect is a mass casualty event.

According to previous reports, this is not the first time DALI has struck city infrastructure while transporting goods — a similar but far less serious incident was reported in 2016, according to contemporaneous reports.

2 PEOPLE RESCUED, SEVERAL MISSING AFTER SHIP STRIKE TRIGGERS BALTIMORE BRIDGE COLLAPSE

Dali Singapore container ship

Employees watch from the desk of the Dali container ship at the Port of Felixstowe in Felixstowe, U.K. The ship was involved in a deadly collision with Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland on Tuesday. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

DALI collided with a stone wall at a dock in Antwerp, Belgium, in the afternoon of July 11, 2016, according to a Maritime News report.

The container ship suffered damage and was docked for repairs, but no one was injured in the collision, according to The New York Times.

The Tuesday incident was far more deadly, according to officials coordinating disaster response.

Emergency crews including the U.S. Coast Guard, local first responders and the FBI were searching for people believed to be in the water, Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department said. Officials have described this as a mass casualty event.

AUTHORITIES RACE TO SAVE LIVES AFTER BRIDGE COLLAPSE AMID FRIGID WATER TEMPS

Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on the ship.

Aerial daytime photos of the steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on top of a cargo ship in Baltimore, Maryland. (Fox News / Fox News)

Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said at least two people were pulled from the water following the collapse, with one of them in serious condition.

Wallace said authorities "may be looking for upwards of seven people" but he said that number could change.

The vessel that struck the bridge was a Singapore-flagged cargo ship. The large vessel then caught fire before becoming disabled.

Baltimore bridge collapsed in the background as emergency vehicles are seen in the foreground

The Francis Scott Key Bridge, a major span over the Patapsco River in Baltimore, collapsed after it was struck by a large cargo ship on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, prompting a massive emergency response for multiple people in the water. The Baltimore Ci (Jasper Colt-USA Today / IMAGN)

Footage of the incident shows the lights going out multiple times on the vessel in question prior to impact, suggesting the collision may have been due to a power failure.

The Maryland Transportation Authority said on social media that all lanes are closed in both directions and that traffic is being detoured. Later, it urged drivers to avoid the I-695 southeast corridor and to instead use I-95 or I-895.

Mayor Brandon M. Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. confirmed emergency personnel were responding, and rescue efforts were underway.

Fox Business's Landon Mion, Anders Hagstrom, and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.