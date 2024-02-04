Tesla employee booked after allegedly making threats against Elon Musk, Joe Biden: ‘Planning to kill’

A Tesla employee was arrested last month for allegedly threatening to kill Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Biden, among others.

Minnesota resident Justin Mathew McCauley, 31, was charged with third-degree felony terroristic threat, according to FOX 7 Austin. The employee was arrested in Travis County, Texas.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 7, the Travis County Sheriff's Office learned that McCauley was making incendiary and violent online statements on January 27. He reportedly threatened Biden, Musk and Tesla employees.

"I will arrive in Texas, where the war has began on many fronts @X, @Tesla," McCauley allegedly said, according to the arrest affidavit.

Another statement he allegedly made read: "@JoeBiden @X @Tesla @Elonmusk, I am planning to Kill all of you".

McCauley's wife contacted Minnesota police after her husband told her that he was going to Texas and ‘never coming back’, according to FOX 7. The suspect left his phone device to avoid being tracked, his wife said.

The suspect was first stopped by police when he was in Oklahoma. During a traffic stop, he told officers that he wanted to speak to Biden.

When police questioned why, he reportedly replied, "Wouldn't you want to talk to the president if you knew you were going to die tomorrow?"

While in Austin, McCauley was stopped by law enforcement on I-35. He told them that he was planning to visit the Tesla Gigafactory in Dell Valle to get into contact with Musk.

The suspect was promptly arrested and transported to a detention facility.

Fox News Digital reached out to Tesla and the U.S. Secret Service for comment.