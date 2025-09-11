Roblox removes 100 violative experiences referencing Charlie Kirk following campus assassination

Roblox said Thursday it had taken down more than 100 experiences referencing Charlie Kirk that violated the online gaming platform's rules, following the assassination of the Turning Point USA founder at Utah Valley University yesterday.

A Roblox spokesperson told FOX Business in an email that the company’s moderation team began identifying content tied to Charlie Kirk on Wednesday after his assassination at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The spokesperson emphasized that the platform bans material that re-enacts real-world violent or sensitive events, or promotes terrorism and hate.

"Our moderation team started seeing violative content around Charlie Kirk yesterday, and we removed over 100 experiences so far, and are continuing to take action," the spokesperson said. "We encourage anyone to report content or behavior that may not comply with our policies by using our ‘report abuse’ feature. When users are found in violation of our community standards, we will take swift action to protect the safety and civility of our community."

Kirk, the founder and president of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot in the neck on Wednesday while speaking to a large audience from underneath a tent in the middle of an outdoor quad.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Kirk had been on campus as part of Turning Point USA's "American Comeback Tour" which launched this spring. He was 31 years old.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., posted to X on Thursday that she had been informed of a game on the Roblox platform referencing the assassination of Kirk.

"I’ve just been notified that [Roblox] has a game on their platform referencing the assassination of Charlie Kirk," Luna said. I’m going to be asking [Apple] and the [App Store] to remove their app if they don’t immediately remove this, as well as contacting the [Federal Communications Commission] to take down their website."

Last year, Roblox announced new safeguards designed to protect younger users, including restrictions that prevent children under 13 from directly messaging others without parental approval, according to Reuters.

The company, which has faced claims of child abuse, also said parents and caregivers would gain the ability to remotely oversee their child’s account, review friend lists, set spending limits, and manage screen time

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report.