Gaming platform Roblox tightens messaging rules for users under 13

Video game maker Roblox said on Monday that it is rolling out safety measures to prevent users under 13 from directly messaging others without parental consent.

The gaming platform, which reported around 89 million users last quarter, said it will allow parents and caregivers to remotely manage their child's Roblox account, view friend lists, set spending controls, and manage screen time.

Roblox has faced claims of child abuse on its platform.

In August, Turkey blocked access to Roblox following a court order, as prosecutors investigated concerns about user-generated content potentially leading to abuse.

A 2022 lawsuit filed in San Francisco claimed that Roblox facilitated the sexual and financial exploitation of a California girl by adult men, allegedly encouraging her to drink, abuse prescription drugs, and share sexually explicit photos.

The company said it has also introduced a built-in setting that will let users under the age of 13 access public broadcast messages only within games or experiences.

Roblox will replace age-based content labels with descriptors ranging from "Minimal" to "Restricted," indicating the type of content users can expect. By default, users under nine can only access games labeled "Minimal" or "Mild."

These new restrictions will also prevent users under 13 from searching, discovering, or playing unlabeled experiences, the company said.

Restricted content will remain inaccessible until a user is at least 17 years old and has verified their age.