Pennsylvania Givenchy store estimates $8K loss after 30-second robbery by group of women: police

Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a group of women accused of stealing at least $8,000 in merchandise from a designer store at the King of Prussia Mall Connector.

Upper Merion police officers responded to a robbery at Givenchy at about 6:40 p.m. on May 16 after store security and employees said a group of four women "forcibly entered" the retailer, the department said in a news release on Wednesday.

When the group approached the store, the security guard said they could only enter one at a time, police said. They then pushed past the guard and entered the store as a group when the door was slightly opened.

One of the women allegedly pepper sprayed the security guard and a store employee in the face while the other three women began "forcibly ripping" multiple items off their security cables.

The group fled the store and ran through the mall's food court before jumping into a vehicle that was waiting for them, police said.

They are believed to have been in the store for less than 30 seconds, but made out with at least $8,000 in merchandise, store employees told police.

Investigators with the department said there is reason to believe the women are "part of a larger group that has been hitting other shopping malls in Pennsylvania and New Jersey."

Pictures of the women were released by the department on Wednesday in hopes of getting them in custody.

Police said all four suspects are young, Black women with the following descriptions:

Suspect 1 – Medium build with long, straight black hair; was wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings and black and white Nike tennis shoes

Suspect 2 – Thin build with long, curly black hair held back by a headband; was wearing a light-colored quarter zip shirt, black leggings and clear Forever 21 slides that came off while she was running

Suspect 3 – Thin build; was wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood, black sweatpants and tennis shoes

Suspect 4 – Heavier build with red hair; was wearing a royal blue quarter zip shirt and black leggings

Anyone who witnessed the theft, or who may recognize the women, can call the Upper Merion Investigations Division at 610-265-3232. Tips can also be submitted on the department's website.