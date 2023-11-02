Toyota recalls 1.8M RAV4 SUVs over fire risk

Toyota is recalling more than 1.8 million RAV4 vehicles in the United States.

The impacted SUVs are certain 2013 through 2018 model years, the automaker announced Wednesday.

The safety recall is due to a fire risk regarding battery replacements.

"Some replacement 12-volt batteries of the size specified for the subject vehicles have smaller top dimensions than others. If a small-top battery is used for replacement and the hold-down clamp is not tightened correctly, the battery could move when the vehicle is driven with forceful turns. The movement could cause the positive battery terminal to contact the hold-down clamp and short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire," Toyota said.

Toyota says it is working on a remedy, but it did not mention whether there have been any fires or accidents related to the involved parts. When it is available, Toyota dealers will replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray and positive terminal cover with "improved ones" at no cost to owners.

Impacted customers should be notified by the company by late December 2023. The recall does not affect 2013-2018 model-year hybrid or plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Toyota and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration both have websites with information about the impacted vehicles, which can be looked up via vehicle identification number (VIN) or license plate information.

The company directs additional questions to customer support at the Toyota Brand Engagement Center by calling 1-800-331-4331.