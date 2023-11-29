Expand / Collapse search
Seattle Kia owner leaves car at dealership after being fed up with constant break-ins

Behrouz Alimoradi says in the 2 years of owning the car, he's had to deal with thieves and costly repairs

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell argues the city isn't doing anything about the 'real crisis' regarding crime. video

Chicago mayor's Hyundai, Kia lawsuit is 'a slippery slope': Gianno Caldwell

After his car was stolen, a Seattle Kia owner was so over it, he decided to leave the vehicle at the dealership where he bought it and walk four hours back home, according to FOX 13 Seattle.

On Monday, the Kia owner, identified as Behrouz Alimoradi, claimed someone stole his Kia. 

Alimoradi told the news station that the police found his car, but as it sat parked in the driveway, he says someone came back and smashed out all the windows.

Alimoradi claimed in the two years of owning his Kia, he has dealt with four separate incidents involving the car, and said he'd paid thousands of dollars to get the vehicle repaired, but that this most recent crime was the last straw.

KIA AND HYUNDAI 'TIKTOK' THEFTS STILL RISING DESPITE EFFORTS TO STOP THEM

A steering wheel

The interior and steering wheel of a 2016 Kia Optima.  (Christopher Evans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images/File / Getty Images)

According to local outlets, Alimoradi says he was so upset with the situation that he dropped his Kia off at the dealership and walked about four hours back home.

Fox News Digital spoke with the dealership, but an employee said they can not legally comment on the situation.

Kia was also not able to give a comment to Fox News Digital on the situation. 

KIA AND HYUNDAI SETTLE $200M CLASS-ACTION LAWSUIT OVER TIKTOK CHALLENGE THEFTS

Kia cars on a lot

Kia automobiles ready to be shipped. (Akos Stiller/Bloomberg via Getty Images/File / Getty Images)

Law enforcement agencies continue to warn Kia and Hyundai owners to be proactive and protect themselves as their cars have continued to be targeted by thieves. 

In 2022, videos appeared on social media showing the process of how to steal these types of cars, which law enforcement said led to a trend of car thefts, where criminals were given the nickname 'Kia Boyz.'

Videos on TikTok and other sites that show how to start and steal Kia and Hyundai models — using only a screwdriver and a USB cable — have allowed the thefts to spread across the nation since late 2021, according to reports. 

KIAS AND LUCIDS ARE FASTER THAN TESLAS AT THIS

Stolen KIA

A Kia Soul steering column damaged by car thieves. (Fred Squillante/Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY NETWORK / Fox News)

Police across the country have reported substantial year-over-year increases in Hyundai and Kia theft reports through April.

Back in May, The city of Baltimore added its name to the growing list of cities suing car manufacturers Kia and Hyundai for not doing enough to prevent its cars from being stolen.

Kia and Hyundai settled a $200 million consumer class-action lawsuit brought against the automakers due to a crime wave targeting their models, but are still facing other lawsuits from several cities, including Baltimore, St. Louis, and San Diego.