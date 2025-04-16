United Airlines plane returns to airport after 'possible wildlife' collision

A United Airlines plane headed from Colorado to Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday had to return to the airport after reportedly hitting wildlife.

The Boeing 737-800 returned safely to Denver to "address a possible wildlife strike," the airline confirmed to FOX Business.

Footage of the plane in the air showed bright flashes coming from the engine.

After returning to the gate, United arranged for a new aircraft to take the 153 passengers and six crew members from Denver to Edmonton.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear what type of wildlife was possibly hit, but other outlets, including the New York Post, reported it may have been a rabbit.

On Friday, the crew of a Hawaiian Airlines flight aborted takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport after reporting a "vibration" in the nose wheel.

The Airbus A330, bound for Kahului Airport in Hawaii, returned to the gate without incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the Hawaiian Airlines incident.