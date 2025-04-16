Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended

Airlines
Published

United Airlines plane returns to airport after 'possible wildlife' collision

Video footage of Denver flight shows apparent issue with engine

close
A United Airlines flight bound for Canada returned to Denver International Airport in Colorado after a rabbit reportedly was sucked into an engine before takeoff. (Wyatt McCurry) video

Plane returns to Denver airport after 'possible wildlife' strike

A United Airlines flight bound for Canada returned to Denver International Airport in Colorado after a rabbit reportedly was sucked into an engine before takeoff. (Wyatt McCurry)

A United Airlines plane headed from Colorado to Edmonton, Canada, on Sunday had to return to the airport after reportedly hitting wildlife.

The Boeing 737-800 returned safely to Denver to "address a possible wildlife strike," the airline confirmed to FOX Business.

FLIGHT BOUND FOR HAWAII ABORTS TAKEOFF FROM LAX DUE TO ‘UNSTABLE NOSE WHEEL’ AS SMOKE SEEN ON RUNWAY

United Airlines A319

A United Airlines flight arrived from Denver at La Guardia Airport in New York, Jan. 9, 2024.  (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Footage of the plane in the air showed bright flashes coming from the engine.

After returning to the gate, United arranged for a new aircraft to take the 153 passengers and six crew members from Denver to Edmonton.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 66.99 -0.01 -0.01%

SIEMENS EXECUTIVE, WIFE AND 3 KIDS ID'D AS HUDSON RIVER HELICOPTER CRASH VICTIMS

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear what type of wildlife was possibly hit, but other outlets, including the New York Post, reported it may have been a rabbit.

On Friday, the crew of a Hawaiian Airlines flight aborted takeoff from Los Angeles International Airport after reporting a "vibration" in the nose wheel.

A United Airlines plane takes off at San Francisco International Airport

The United Airlines plane returned to Denver safely after an apparent wildlife encounter during takeoff. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Airbus A330, bound for Kahului Airport in Hawaii, returned to the gate without incident.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the Hawaiian Airlines incident.