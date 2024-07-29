Air Canada flight canceled after flight attendant meltdown caught on video

Passengers aboard an Air Canada flight from Morocco to Canada on Friday experienced a two-day delay following a flight attendant meltdown caught on camera, according to multiple reports.

Video shared on social media shows a female flight attendant aboard Flight AC73 from Casablanca to Montreal pointing and shouting at a passenger in both French and English.

"I don't want no bullying against my crew," the woman can be heard saying. "OK? Everyone behave."

The altercation happened with a passenger who had requested a blanket, CTV News reported.

While the footage is now viral, some social media users are questioning the real cause of the fight.

"I hate these half complete one sided passenger videos," one X user wrote in response to the video's post. "Aircrew don't randomly start to mistreat passengers."

"100% more to this story," another X user chimed in.

Air Canada has not yet responded to a FOX Business inquiry, but acknowledged the situation in a statement to CTV News.

"We are taking this incident very seriously. It is under review, and we will take appropriate action," the airline said. "We apologize to our customers and deeply regret that their experience today fell far short of what they have come to expect when flying with Air Canada."

The airline told CTV that a flight with a different crew would depart the scheduled route on Saturday, instead. Flight tracking website FlightAware shows the route with flight number AC73 traveled on Sunday after taking off 43 minutes late and arriving nearly two hours late to its destination.

CTV reported that passengers were given compensation for the inconvenience.