Delta investigating after plane's nose mysteriously suffered damage

Delta Air Lines is investigating how one of its planes suffered visible nose damage after it safely landed in Denver on Monday.

The Airbus A320 left Detroit at 12:36 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and landed in Denver at 1:38 p.m. Mountain Standard Time following a three-hour-long flight, tracking website FlightAware states.

"@Delta this is DL 1648 after arriving in Denver today. Care to share what happened?" Lynn Park posted to X, with two photos of the damage to the plane's nose.

"Crews received an indication of a mechanical issue in the nose of the aircraft," a Delta statement to FOX Business said. "The flight landed safely and taxied to the gate without incident. Our maintenance crews are inspecting the aircraft. We apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel."

The plane was carrying 148 passengers and six crew members, the airline confirmed.

A spokesperson for the airline told local TV station Denver7 there was no report of the aircraft being struck by anything.

No one was injured, and the aircraft was set to be repaired overnight.

FOX Business has reached out to Airbus for comment.

As a result of the incident, flight DL2362 from Denver to Salt Lake City was delayed due to an aircraft swap for an Airbus A319. It took off four and a half hours later than expected, Delta said.