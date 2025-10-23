Expand / Collapse search
Airlines
Alaska Airlines grounds all flights across US airports due to widespread technology issue

The 'temporary ground stop' also applied to Alaska Airlines' subsidiary Horizon Air

Alaska Airlines has grounded all its flights across U.S. airports on Thursday evening because of an unspecified technology-related issue, the company said.

The ground stop also applied to Alaska Airlines' subsidiary Horizon Air, a Federal Aviation Administration advisory showed, Reuters reported.

In a post shared on X, the airline confirmed it was experiencing an "IT outage affecting operations."

"A temporary ground stop is in place. We apologize for the inconvenience. If you're scheduled to fly tonight, please check your flight status before heading to the airport," the airline said.

This disruption comes amid a growing number of technology-related issues impacting airline operations worldwide.

The cause and expected duration of the outage have not yet been disclosed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 