Stock futures signal weaker Wall Street open

Stock index futures pointed to a weaker open for equities on Wall Street on Wednesday after strong gains in the previous session, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100 down 0.3 to 0.9 percent.
The Labor Department releases the September Consumer Price Index at 1230 GMT. Economists expect a 0.3 percent rise, compared with a 0.4 percent increase in August.
Major companies announcing results include Morgan Stanley
The Mortgage Bankers Association releases its Mortgage Market Index for the week ended October 14 at 1100 GMT. It read 744.3 in the previous week and the refinancing index was 4,072.3.
A growing number of News Corp
The Commerce Department releases housing starts and permits for September at 1230 GMT. Economists forecast a 590,000 annualized rate for housing starts in September versus 571,000 in August, and a total of 610,000 permits in September compared with 625,000 in the prior month.
At 1230 GMT, the Labor Department issues Real Earnings for September. Economists expect a 0.2 percent rise versus a 0.8 percent fall in August. The Federal Reserve releases its latest Beige Book at 1600 GMT.
Apple Inc
Shares of Apple fell 7 percent in extended trading on Tuesday, wiping some $27 billion off the value of the world's largest technology company. Apple shares listed in Frankfurt
Samsung Electronics <005930.KS> unveiled the first smartphone running on Google's
Nomura Holdings <8604.T> is set to buy a China unit of GE Capital -- General Electric Co's
U.S. stocks surged late in trading on Tuesday as buyers latched onto another report of agreements to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund.
The Dow Jones industrial average <.DJI> ended up 180.05 points, or 1.58 percent, at 11,577.05. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index <.SPX> was up 24.52 points, or 2.04 percent, at 1,225.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index <.IXIC> was up 42.51 points, or 1.63 percent, at 2,657.43.
Two senior European Union officials dismissed a report in Britain's Guardian that a deal had been reached by France and Germany to scale up the euro zone's rescue fund by around 5 times to more than 2 trillion euros.
Greek unions began a 48-hour general strike, the biggest protest in years, as parliament prepared to vote on sweeping new austerity measures designed to stave off a default that could trigger a crisis in the wider euro zone.
The FTSEurofirst 300 <.FTEU3> index of top European shares rose 0.3 percent in morning trade on Wednesday, while Japan's Nikkei average <.N225> gained 0.4 percent.
Yahoo Inc
