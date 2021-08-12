Forbes warns AmEx of business ‘consequences’ from CRT training

Forbes Media Chairman Steve Forbes reacted to a New York Post report which found that American Express subjected its employees to a series of critical race theory training sessions, on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday. Forbes warned there are business implications to a move like this.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

STEVE FORBES: These things have very real consequences and I wonder if AmEx is going to bring in people to talk about the virtues of free markets and how it enables people, as Lincoln put it, to improve their lot in life…

And how slavery had been with us for 4,000 and human existence, only in the last 200 was a real effort made to get rid of slavery led by religious leaders. So it's all fine to talk about the past. But the thing is, where do we go from here?

And I would like a course on how we can change the schools in America, which are holding back millions of kids with a rotten education, which we saw during the pandemic. How about liberating kids from the schools so the parents have real choice and get their kids a good education and a better life?

AMERICAN EXPRESS CRT TRAINING URGED STAFF TO ADOPT A HIERARCHY, PUTTING ‘MARGINALIZED’ ABOVE ‘PRIVILEGED’

WATCH THE ENTIRE CLIP HERE: