Square puts 'skin in the game' with $170 million more in bitcoin buy

Square Inc raised the bets on bitcoin by investing $170 million more and Chief Executive Jack Dorsey promised on Tuesday to “double down” on the payment firm’s commitment to the world’s biggest cryptocurrency.

“The Internet needs a native currency, and we believe bitcoin is it,” the longtime bitcoin enthusiast and chief executive of social media firm Twitter Inc said.

SQUARE'S JACK DORSEY OPPOSES BITCOIN REGULATION

Square bought 3,318 bitcoins in the fourth quarter, adding to the mainstream acceptance of the digital currency that has been winning support from several big investors.

“By us owning bitcoin, our incentives are aligned with skin in the game,” Dorsey said on a post-earnings conference call with analysts.

Square has been involved with the currency for years and its Cash App, a payments service has allowed users to trade it since 2018.

IS BITCOIN TO BLAME FOR TESLA SHARES FALLING INTO A BEAR MARKET?

The app had three million active bitcoin customers in 2020, with a million new users buying the currency for the first time in January, the company said.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % SQ SQUARE INC COM 256.59 -11.49 -4.29%

In October last year, Square bought about 4,709 bitcoins at an aggregate price of $50 million. Since then, the coin’s price has scaled record highs, with Tesla Inc investing $1.5 billion and Bank of NY Mellon Corp saying it will set up a unit to help its clients deal in digital assets.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In its latest purchase, Square paid more than $51,200 per bitcoin, according to Reuters calculations. However, the spot price of the currency on Tuesday crashed more than 13% to below $47,000 amid a broader market downturn.

Shares of the company fell about 5% after the bell on Tuesday, extending losses booked during the session.