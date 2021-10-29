Seattle protesters hold 'die in' outside Chase Bank, block traffic as part of global fossil fuel protests

Multiple climate groups are protesting at banks around the world to demand they end financing the fossil fuels industry.

A press release by 350.org, a group "working to end the age of fossil fuels," states that there will be protests in "every region of the globe" from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 targeting financial institutions "that continue to prop up the fossil fuel industry."

"The actions express the public feeling of urgency and see people taking action into their own hands to stop the criminal funding of fossil fuels that is killing populations around the world right now, and to demand climate justice," the press release states.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM FOX BUSINESS

Protests happened in Seattle, San Francisco, New York City, Boston, Denver, Chicago, Dallas and more on Friday afternoon, and took place outside the offices of Citibank, JPMorgan Chase and Liberty Mutual.

The press release noted that protesters will use "street murals and projections," in addition to making "climate memorials" to "remember those who have already lost their lives to the climate crisis."

BOSTON: We’re out here at the @LibertyMutual HQ, demanding that the insurance giant take action for a just and livable planet. Shout out to the incredible Indigenous + youth leaders who are holding it down 🙌 #FossilFreeFuture #DefundClimateChaos pic.twitter.com/USY82jZ8oG — Sulakshana (@esulakshana) October 29, 2021

10/29 #ClimateAction outside the Federal Reserve Bldg in Denver.#COpolitics #FossilFreeFed



By ignoring the #climatecrisis, the Federal Reserve is letting #fossilfuel companies with no care for our communities decide our future. pic.twitter.com/uqU6VUuVcS — 350 Colorado (@350Colorado) October 29, 2021

Chicago is marching to #DefundClimateChaos at @Chase & the Federal Reserve, bringing that Windy City energy to demand the biggest banker of climate chaos STOP funding fossil fuels & the Fed regulate a #FossilFreeFuture! #defundclimatechaos pic.twitter.com/EsVzdJ4cJh — Stop the Money Pipeline (@StopMoneyPipe) October 29, 2021

Hey @Chase, you guys see this yet or are you planning to keep pretending like protests over your company’s glaring climate problem aren’t escalating all over the world right now? 👀 #DefundClimateChaos pic.twitter.com/vfT2crReLC — Bank On Our Future (@bankonourfuture) October 29, 2021

Protesters in Seattle held a "die-in" outside of the Chase Bank offices, blocking traffic on a portion of 2nd Avenue and held signs reading "Chase Funds Climate Disaster," "Don't Fund the Fires of Climate Chaos" and "Youth Demand Climate Justice!"

A massive die-in at @Chase in Seattle as hundreds of us, led by youths, demand that Chase #DefundClimateChaos! #FossilFreeFuture pic.twitter.com/jKZ4zQhxC5 — 350 Seattle (@350_Seattle) October 29, 2021

The same group, 350.org, also held protests at 14 Federal Reserve offices across the country, demanding that the company end "fossil fuel finance."

We’re taking action today at @FederalReserve offices across the US demanding an end to fossil fuel finance.



Ahead of COP26, we’re asking for @POTUS to live up to his climate promises by nominating a Fed chair who’ll account for climate risk. #FossilFreeFed pic.twitter.com/PVnn6lVwbJ — 350 US (@350_US) October 29, 2021

Protests by the group and their affiliates also took place in London, Frankfurt, Berlin and more international locations.

"End Fossil Fuel NOW," read one poster displayed during a protest in London.

BLACKROCK TARGETED IN NEW AD CAMPAIGN FOR BEING TOO WOKE

A spokesperson for JPMorgan Chase gave FOX Business a list of actions the company is taking to "facilitate the transition to a low-carbon world."

"JPMorgan Chase is helping facilitate the transition to a low-carbon world by implementing a Paris Agreement-aligned financing strategy, and by aiming to finance and facilitate $1 trillion for green initiatives, such as renewable energy and clean technologies — part of a $2.5 trillion target to advance climate action and sustainable development," the spokesperson said.

"To achieve this goal, we are working with clients to help them navigate the long-term economic and environmental benefits of transitioning to a low-carbon world with support from the firm’s Center for Carbon Transition and Green Economy specialized industry team. We also committed to become carbon neutral in our operations beginning in 2020. We recognize the complexity of climate change issues and actively engage with a diverse set of stakeholders to understand their views."

BlackRock and Citigroup declined to comment.