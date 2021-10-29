Expand / Collapse search
Climate change

Seattle protesters hold 'die in' outside Chase Bank, block traffic as part of global fossil fuel protests

According to the climate group, protests will be happening all over the world until Nov. 6.

Multiple climate groups are protesting at banks around the world to demand they end financing the fossil fuels industry.

A press release by 350.org, a group "working to end the age of fossil fuels," states that there will be protests in "every region of the globe" from Oct. 29 through Nov. 6 targeting financial institutions "that continue to prop up the fossil fuel industry."

Hong Kong, China - August 13, 2011: Citibank sign and logo in front of the bank in Mongkok, Hong Kong, with reflection of financial buildings. Citibank is a major international bank. It is the consumer banking arm of financial services giant Citigrou

"The actions express the public feeling of urgency and see people taking action into their own hands to stop the criminal funding of fossil fuels that is killing populations around the world right now, and to demand climate justice," the press release states.

Protests happened in Seattle, San Francisco, New York City, Boston, Denver, Chicago, Dallas and more on Friday afternoon, and took place outside the offices of Citibank, JPMorgan Chase and Liberty Mutual.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

The press release noted that protesters will use "street murals and projections," in addition to making "climate memorials" to "remember those who have already lost their lives to the climate crisis."

 

Protesters in Seattle held a "die-in" outside of the Chase Bank offices, blocking traffic on a portion of 2nd Avenue and held signs reading "Chase Funds Climate Disaster," "Don't Fund the Fires of Climate Chaos" and "Youth Demand Climate Justice!"

The same group, 350.org, also held protests at 14 Federal Reserve offices across the country, demanding that the company end "fossil fuel finance."

Protests by the group and their affiliates also took place in London, Frankfurt, Berlin and more international locations.

"End Fossil Fuel NOW," read one poster displayed during a protest in London.

BLACKROCK TARGETED IN NEW AD CAMPAIGN FOR BEING TOO WOKE

New York, NY, USA - July 16, 2017: The headquarters of Blackrock, Inc in New York City. BlackRock, Inc. is an American global investment management corporation.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan Chase gave FOX Business a list of actions the company is taking to "facilitate the transition to a low-carbon world." 

"JPMorgan Chase is helping facilitate the transition to a low-carbon world by implementing a Paris Agreement-aligned financing strategy, and by aiming to finance and facilitate $1 trillion for green initiatives, such as renewable energy and clean technologies — part of a $2.5 trillion target to advance climate action and sustainable development," the spokesperson said. 

"To achieve this goal, we are working with clients to help them navigate the long-term economic and environmental benefits of transitioning to a low-carbon world with support from the firm’s Center for Carbon Transition and Green Economy specialized industry team. We also committed to become carbon neutral in our operations beginning in 2020. We recognize the complexity of climate change issues and actively engage with a diverse set of stakeholders to understand their views."

BlackRock and Citigroup declined to comment.