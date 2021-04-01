Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

IPOs

Frontier airlines IPO suggests travel sector is bouncing back from pandemic losses

The Denver-based budget airline raised $570 million in an initial public offering

close
Flight Attendants Association president Sara Nelson discusses her outlook for the airline industry amid the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine rollout.video

Stimulus bill allowing airline industry to 'get through' pandemic: Flight Attendants Association president

Flight Attendants Association president Sara Nelson discusses her outlook for the airline industry amid the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine rollout.

Frontier Airlines announced its initial public offering Thursday.

The Denver-based budget airline raised $570 million in an initial public offering, according to a Thursday announcement from its parent company Frontier Group Holdings Inc. The announcement signals a rebounding travel industry spurred by the COVID-19 vaccine, and more flight bookings industry-wide.

Frontier Airlines will trade publically under the ticker ULCC. (iStock).

Frontier announced the pricing of its IPO, of 30 million shares of common stock, at $19.00 per share. The proposed offering was led by Citigroup, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, Morgan Stanley and Evercore. The company starts trading on Thursday under the stock ticker ULCC.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
ULCCFRONTIER GROUP HOLDING INC.18.92+0.31+1.67%

Underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 4.5 million shares of common stock from a selling shareholder, Frontier said. The airline anticipates net proceeds of $266 million and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the 15 million shares by the selling stockholders.

FRONTIER AIRLINES FILES FOR IPO AS TRAVEL INDUSTRY GEARS UP FOR REBOUND 

Frontier last filed for an IPO in 2017, but later withdrew. It reported $225 million in losses for 2020 on $1.25 billion in revenue, compared with a net income of $251 million on $2.5 billion in sales in 2019, according to its regulatory filing.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The airline’s IPO comes as more budget airlines focus on recovering from devastating revenue losses in 2020.  Minneapolis-based low-cost air carrier Sun Country Airlines on earlier this month also launched an IPO to raise around $200 million, according to regulatory filings.