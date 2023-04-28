First Republic Bank to be taken over by FDIC: Report
The FDIC has decided that the bank has no more time to pursue a private sector rescue
First Republic Bank will be placed under the receivership of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation imminently, according to a report.
Reuters reported on Friday that the FDIC has decided that the regional bank's position has deteriorated, leaving no more time to go after a private sector rescue, a source told the outlet.
This is a developing story. Reuters contributed to this report.