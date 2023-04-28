Expand / Collapse search
First Republic Bank to be taken over by FDIC: Report

The FDIC has decided that the bank has no more time to pursue a private sector rescue

First Republic Bank stock crashes as banking fears resurface

First Republic Bank will be placed under the receivership of the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation imminently, according to a report.

Reuters reported on Friday that the FDIC has decided that the regional bank's position has deteriorated, leaving no more time to go after a private sector rescue, a source told the outlet.

This is a developing story. Reuters contributed to this report.