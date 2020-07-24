Ex-Bridgewater Associates Co-CEO Eileen Murray sues firm

Former Bridgewater Associates co-Chief Executive Eileen Murray filed suit against her ex-employer on Friday, alleging Bridgewater is withholding $20 million to $100 million in deferred compensation because she has disclosed a gender-discrimination dispute she is involved in with the firm.

The suit said the circumstances around Ms. Murray's departure earlier this year from Bridgewater had "given rise to substantial claims... against Bridgewater based on gender discrimination, unequal pay, and breach of contract."

Ms. Murray said that she disclosed the existence of this dispute to Finra, a regulatory agency she now chairs.

In response, on July 14, Bridgewater told her she had forfeited her deferred compensation, due over the course of the next decade, according to the suit filed Friday in Connecticut federal court.

The ultimate value of the deferred compensation depends on the performance of the firm.

A Bridgewater spokeswoman didn't have an immediate comment.

