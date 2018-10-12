Search

Citigroup tops earnings estimates, revenue misses

Why did the government bailout Citigroup?

Wall Street Journal Assistant Editorial Page Editor James Freeman on the history of Citigroup.

Citigroup reported a third-quarter profit of $1.73 per share topping the estimate for $1.69. Revenue came in at $18.39 billion. The estimate was for $18.5 billion.

The bank earned a profit of $4.13 billion,  or $1.42 per share in the year ago quarter on revenue of  $18.17 billion.

In the second-quarter of this year, Citigroup earned $1.63 per share as lower taxes boosted the bank’s revenue, which offset the higher cost of credit. Revenue came in at $18.46 billion.