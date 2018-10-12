Citigroup tops earnings estimates, revenue misses

Citigroup reported a third-quarter profit of $1.73 per share topping the estimate for $1.69. Revenue came in at $18.39 billion. The estimate was for $18.5 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change %Chg C CITIGROUP INC. 68.38 -1.57 -2.24%

The bank earned a profit of $4.13 billion, or $1.42 per share in the year ago quarter on revenue of $18.17 billion.

In the second-quarter of this year, Citigroup earned $1.63 per share as lower taxes boosted the bank’s revenue, which offset the higher cost of credit. Revenue came in at $18.46 billion.