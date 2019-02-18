Citi to double Brazil commercial bank unit's assets by 2020

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc plans to double its Brazilian commercial banking unit's assets by 2020, thanks to growth in loans to mid-sized companies, department head Antonio Rubens told journalists on Monday.
The bank's commercial unit has roughly 5 billion reais ($1.34 billion) in assets, out of 75 billion reais for Citi's Brazilian operation as a whole, most of it dedicated to larger corporations.
Rubens said those assets jumped by 27 percent in 2018 as an economic recovery increased demand. Deposits grew 10 percent to 3 billion reais.
Citi is targeting firms with between 200 million and 1.8 billion reais in revenues, he said.
This move underscores a shift in Citi’s strategy in Brazil toward wholesale activities after selling its retail assets there to Itaú Unibanco Holding SA for 710 million reais.
($1 = 3.7294 reais)
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)