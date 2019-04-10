Chase CEO Jamie Dimon defends bank's firearm policy

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Wednesday defended the bank’s lending to gun manufacturers and firearm retailers amid criticism that the company failed to adopt a responsible loan policy for the industry following the 2018 shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School.

After that tragedy, which left 17 students and staff dead, Citibank and Bank of America instituted new policies that firearm customers must meet, including prohibiting the sale of guns to anyone under the age of 21.

At a hearing at the House Financial Services Committee, Rep. Carolyn Maloney pressed Dimon on whether Chase would institute a similar policy given the bank provides “$273 million of loans for manufacturers of military-style firearms.”

The New York Democrat also cited Chase’s partial ownership of Remington since the gunmaker filed for bankruptcy last year. Remington produced the gun used in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

“Everything we do with clients goes through a severe process of review, reputational risk, etc. We have a very small relationship with gun manufacturers,” Dimon said in response. “There are over 100,000 retailers out there who sell guns. Every single one that we do business with we do a throughout review…and if we think they are doing something wrong our risk committee stops doing business with them.”

Dimon eventually said the bank would “consider” taking a more firm policy against the industry, akin to the one implemented by competitors.

Alongside banks, retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods also implemented firearm policies after the Stoneman shooting.

Some gun manufacturers had expected the Democratic victory in the 2018 midterm elections to lead to increased sales, a phenomenon that did not occur.

But Sturm, Ruger & Co. CEO Christopher Killoy previously told investors that “a lot of things on the political front” could drive higher demand in the future.

Amid opposition from the National Rifle Association, the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this month passed legislation to expand the authority of law enforcement to restrict convicted domestic abusers from purchasing guns.