Search

Bank of America drops 'Merrill Lynch' name in rebranding effort

FinancialsReuters

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan on the impact of technology, the market outlook, the political environment and the financial's business globally.video

Bank of America CEO: Anything you can do at a branch you can do in an app

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan on the impact of technology, the market outlook, the political environment and the financial's business globally.

(Reuters) - Bank of America Corp is dropping the "Merrill Lynch" name from most of its businesses including its investment bank unit, the lender said on Monday.

Continue Reading Below

The bank will rename its wealth management business as "Merrill," while the global markets, investment banking, and capital markets business will be known as "BofA Securities."

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM

Bank of America bought Merrill Lynch at the height of the 2007-08 financial crisis.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)