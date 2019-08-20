XFL huddles up for team names and logos unveiling

Vince McMahon’s XFL is set to reveal the team names and logos of its eight franchises on Wednesday as the revived pro football league marches toward kickoff of its inaugural season in February.

Continue Reading Below

The eight team identities will be unveiled at an event featuring XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck and personalities from Fox Sports and Disney-owned ESPN, the league’s broadcast partners. The reveal will air via simulcast on XFL.com, ESPN.com, FoxSports.com and various social media platforms.

The XFL provided teaser snippets of each team’s logo on social media in the days ahead of the unveiling. The league’s eight teams are based in New York, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington.

The XFL announced last week that former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and University of Oklahoma standout Landry Jones had signed as its first player. The league is expected to announce more players as NFL training camp progress and more players become available due to roster cuts.

Advertisement

The XFL is set to begin play in Feb. 8, with games to air on various Disney and Fox properties, including ABC, ESPN and FS1.

McMahon has sold hundreds of millions of dollars in WWE stock to bankroll the XFL. The league’s original incarnation launched in 1999 to massive fanfare, only to fold one season later amid weak ratings and financial losses.

Luck said the XFL’s games will feature a faster, safer, and more simplified version of football than that of the NFL. However, in contrast to the original XFL, the league’s new version will seek to complement the NFL rather than directly compete with it.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The team logo reveal is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Fox Corporation is the parent company of FOX Business and Fox Sports.