Ford to launch esports virtual racing teams

American auto giant Ford is expanding into the world of esports with the launch of its own virtual racing team, the company announced at the Gamescom 2019 conference on Tuesday.

The Michigan-based vehicle manufacturer said it has begun recruiting esports competitors to form national “Fordzilla” franchises in France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, with top players throughout Europe joining a separate “all-star” team. Recruits will compete in several racing video games, including Forza Motorsport 7, a popular title developed by Microsoft’s Turn 10 Studios.

“The distinction between real and virtual worlds is blurring. Gaming is now a part of mainstream culture. Top gamers challenge professional race drivers in real life and many of our day-to-day activities are ‘gamified’, from using fitness apps to collecting loyalty points for a free coffee,” said Amko Leenarts, director, Design, Ford of Europe. “Harnessing the passion and expertise of the gaming community will help evolve our thinking around what future journeys will look like – something that we are all committed to and really excited about.”

Ford has stepped up its efforts in the esports industry in recent years, partnering with Microsoft to hold Forza Motorsport tournaments in 2017 and 2018. The global esports market is set to generate $1.1 billion in revenue in 2019, according to statistics cited in a press release.

Ford became the first auto company to host a booth at Gamescom in 2017.

“We are pleased to see Forza Motorsport continuing to be the game of choice for big brands like Ford as they launch esports initiatives,” said Justin Osmer, senior manager of partnership development at Turn 10 Studios. “With millions of fans playing Forza games, we’ve seen significant growth in the numbers who want to compete, or simply spectate, in esports and it’s great to see a long-standing partner like Ford Motor Company bringing even more opportunities to participate.”