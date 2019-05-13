World’s most expensive coffee available in the US for limited time

article

A roasting company in California is offering coffee lovers the chance to try the world’s most expensive cup of coffee for a limited time.

Klatch Coffee Roasters, which has several locations in California, will be serving up the Elida Geisha 803, coffee beans from Panama that cost $803 per pound and recently won first place at the Best of Panama coffee competition. The beans, a Kopi Luwak variety, are made by feeding the beans to cat-like mammals who then poop it out.

Each cup of coffee will cost $75.

"It's a unique coffee that comes from Panama. It's by far better than any of the coffee you hear about that comes from animals,” Bo Thiara, co-owner of Klatch’s location in San Francisco, told ABC7 News.

Klatch received 10 out of the 100 pounds available in the world — which makes only 80 cups of the exclusive coffee available in the United States. The majority of the beans went to Japan, China and Taiwan.

"It's the Oscars for coffee! Just like wine, on a scale of up to 100 this coffee got the highest rating ever!" Thiara told ABC7.

"This coffee is not over roasted like what you get at other places. It's roasted how coffee used to be roasted back in the day,” he added.

Klatch began offering the “Elida 803 Geisha Natural Experience” on Saturday at its San Francisco store. It is also offering to ship 18 grams of the whole bean coffee and brewing instructions to customers who want to try the coffee but can’t make it to one of their locations.