Working women ‘doing things they haven’t done before:’ Linda McMahon

More women are realizing that they have more job opportunities and are transitioning out of some areas of the workforce, according to Small Business Administration chief Linda McMahon.

Continue Reading Below

“They are starting businesses,” she told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Wednesday. “They are re-skilling, doing things they haven’t done before.”

President Trump said, during Tuesday's State of the Union address, that women accounted for 58 percent of the newly created jobs last year.

“No one has benefitted more from our thriving economy than women,” said Trump. “All Americans can be proud that we have more women in the workforce than ever before… And exactly one century after the Congress passed the constitutional amendment giving women the right to vote, we also have more women serving in the Congress than ever before.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

McMahon added that a lot of women are going into the science, technology, engineering and mathematics areas – fields that Trump will continue to encourage women to study.

“I think you see more and more women in those areas,” she said.

McMahon also said that many women have moved into health-care services.